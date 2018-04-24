Barchart Partners with AFX to Distribute the Ameribor Overnight Interest Rate

"At a time when the public is focused on the implication of the transition to a new benchmark interest rate, the dissemination of a transaction-based rate such as Ameribor can be of tremendous value to financial institutions around the country. We are very excited to work with a sector leader such as Barchart to offer Ameribor to their client base," said Dr. Richard L. Sandor, Chairman and CEO of AFX.

"We are thrilled to partner with AFX as they are a leading force in creating innovative products for interbank loans, as well as in creating new interest rate benchmarks like Ameribor," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "To get the chance to work with Dr. Sandor and his team, is truly exciting. Dr. Sandor's experience spans the launch of interest rate futures in the 1970s to carbon offsets and climate related risk management to AFX, and much more. We plan to bring our innovative data management and distribution capabilities to AFX's proprietary data sets," added Haraburda.

Since AFX opened on December 11, 2015, membership has grown from six banks to 87 institutions (75 banks and 12 non-banks) as of April 24, 2018, representing over $1.1 trillion in assets. On April 17, AFX had a record day with $798 million transacted. AFX has a presence in 48 states and Puerto Rico. AFX has extended its membership beyond banks to also include broker-dealers, private equity firms, business development corporations (BDCs), hedge funds, futures commission merchants (FCMs), insurance companies, asset managers and finance companies. Current AFX markets are overnight unsecured loans, 7-day secured loans and a new Deposit product.

For more information on API access to Ameribor, please visit www.barchart.com/ondemand/api/getAmeriborRate. And, for more information about AFX and Ameribor, please visit www.theafex.com and www.ameribor.net.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions and www.barchart.com.

About American Financial Exchange

The American Financial Exchange (AFX) is a self-regulated exchange that provides a transparent, centralized and rules-based electronic marketplace to allow for American financial institutions to meet their interbank funding needs. AFX seeks to offer a suite of innovative products that improve transparency and efficiency in the current interbank loans marketplace. AFX will also facilitate the determination of a market-based interest rate benchmark for US financial institutions called Ameribor®. For additional information on AFX and Ameribor®, visit www.theafex.com and www.ameribor.net.

