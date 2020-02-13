Barchart Partners with Quicken to Power Personal Finance Application, Simplifi by Quicken

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, has announced a partnership with Quicken - the leader in money management software - to power the new Simplifi by Quicken application with data and tools that allow users to track their investment portfolio. Simplifi offers a comprehensive yet simple way to see a consolidated view of all your accounts, effortlessly track your day to day spending, and confidently achieve your savings goals.

"Barchart is excited to partner with Quicken to power Simplifi by Quicken with our suite of powerful market data APIs and investor tools," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "We are committed to helping our customers build the best possible product that they can, and our collaborative approach around data management, technology implementation, and roadmap development ensures that we are aligned towards the same goals."

"Simplifi by Quicken strives to make it easy for users to stay on top of their finances, and Barchart supports that goal by providing investing data we need in a modern, flexible way," said Jeff Parker, VP of Product Strategy and Design at Quicken. "Barchart was an excellent partner and sought to understand our unique needs and delivered a solution that allows us to build exactly what we needed with the flexibility to scale with our product roadmap."

To learn more about the solutions available from Barchart, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

To learn more about Simplifi by Quicken, please visit www.simplifimoney.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and technology to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchartmarketdata.com and www.barchart.com .

SOURCE Barchart

