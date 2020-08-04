Barchart Releases August U.S. Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes predict end of season yield at 174.8 bu/ac for corn and 49.2 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S.

Free semi-monthly estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our Yield Forecast report

Clients of cmdty get access to daily forecast updates through cmdtyView Pro , and all users can get up-to-date estimates ahead of each WASDE report through our free livestream series .

Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces their August cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 174.8 bu/ac for corn and 49.2 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents an increase in forecasted yield relative to the July 7th report, which forecasted end of season yield for corn 173.8 bu/ac and end of season yield for soybeans 48.8 bu/ac.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, the Yield Forecasts from cmdty allow users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA's WASDE report.

"Growing conditions throughout the country remain strong, and this year's forecasted crop has been more heavily impacted by changing expectations around acres planted than by weather up until this point," says Barchart's Head of Strategy, Keith Petersen. "That said, while the national forecasts have been fairly steady, there has been yield variance at the state level which can impact local basis conditions as we head into the fall."

cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes provide users with daily insights on over 3,000 individual growing areas in the United States. Subscribers to cmdtyView Pro will have access to these changing expectations and will be well positioned to anticipate possible changes in localized basis conditions. With better information on supply and demand, grain professionals can market their grain smarter and more confidently.

In addition to yield forecasts, subscribers to cmdtyView Pro also have access to the latest proprietary data products offered through the cmdty product line. This includes just released Australian grain prices , and the upcoming U.S. basis forecasts. All of these products combine to make cmdty the leader in commodity data .

