Barchart Releases Daily Price Assessment Report for U.S. Grain

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commodities industry, is proud to announce the release of a free daily report that provides benchmark price assessments for the U.S. grain industry.

Delivered every morning, the Daily US Grains Price Report provides subscribers with actionable insight on the current landscape of physical Corn, Soybean, and Wheat markets across the United States. For the first time ever, cash market participants will be able to view free benchmark pricing for cash and basis along the entire forward curve. By subscribing to this report, users will be able to identify trends before they happen, find new opportunities within the market, and ultimately make more informed decisions.

"The Daily US Grains Price Report is a much needed resource that will help Grain Merchandisers, Producers, Market Advisory Services and other cash market participants understand the exact value of their physical grain," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "By offering free access to our benchmark pricing, we continue to help agribusinesses spend less time finding information, and more time focusing on what drives their business."

To subscribe to the Daily US Grains Price Report, please click here .

Barchart's grain price assessments are also available through the flagship cmdtyView desktop solution and our suite of OnDemand APIs. Users that require full historical data, streaming updates, or detailed prices at the county and crop reporting district levels, can access all of this information and more through these services. To learn about the methodology behind Barchart's grain price assessments, click here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

