Barchart Releases Final 2020 U.S. Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans

CHICAGO , Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

cmdty Production Forecast Indexes predict production levels at 15,324M bu for corn and 4,157M bu for soybeans in the U.S.

bu for corn and bu for soybeans in the U.S. cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes predict end of season yield at 180.4 bu/ac for corn and 50.1 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S.

Free semi-monthly crop production and yield estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our Crop Production Report

Clients get access to daily yield and production forecast updates through cmdtyView Pro

Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces their final 2020 Production Forecasts at 15,324M bu for corn and 4,157M bu for soybeans in the U.S, which incorporates forecasts for end of season yield at 180.4 bu/ac for corn and 50.1 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents an increase in expected production and yield for corn, relative to the October 6 report, which predicted end of season production at 15,119M bu and end of season yield at 178.2 bu/ac. Soybeans also saw expected production and yield decrease from 4,190M bu 50.5 bu/ac, respectively.

Available for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, Crop Production and Yield Forecasts from cmdty provide users with quick and reliable insights to stay ahead of the curve before the USDA's WASDE report is released.

"Throughout the 2020 growing season, our accurate U.S. production and yield forecasts have been essential to grain professionals who are looking to spot opportunities before each month's WASDE report," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "As the leader in commodity data, Barchart is committed to supplying users with the information they need to stay ahead of the curve, and we look forward to expanding our coverage into new geographies in 2021."

In addition to crop production and yield forecasts, subscribers to cmdtyView Pro have access to the latest proprietary data products offered through the cmdty product line. This includes newly released data sets from the cmdty Pricing Network , which consists of leading data contributors in Ag and Energy. All of these products combine to make cmdty by Barchart the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart