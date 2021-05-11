Barchart Releases Free Commodity Price Reports with CPN Partners

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces a new collaborative partnership with members of the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN) to democratize access to physical commodity prices through a series of free price reports.

These exclusive new price reports offer professionals access to free global pricing for Renewables, Food & Beverage, Energy, Agriculture, and Metals.

"The response to our free price report covering global grain markets has been incredibly positive, and our clients continue to demand additional insights into these markets," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We're committed to showing the market that accurate pricing for commodities is accessible and through our CPN partners, we are able to democratize access to benchmark pricing for each major commodity asset class. We are proud of the partnerships we have made through our cmdty Pricing Network and look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners in the future," added Haraburda.

Access free commodity prices from leading contributors in Renewable Energy, Food & Beverage, Energy, Grain, and Scrap Metals:

For access to daily pricing for mark-to-market and trade analytics, users can subscribe to any of our CPN partner's data through our flagship commodity trading platform cmdtyView, or through an enterprise data service. To subscribe to any of Barchart's commodity price reports, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart