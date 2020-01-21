Barchart Releases New Solution to Stream Real-Time Market Data in Excel

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has released cmdtyView Excel, a new solution for streaming market data in Excel alongside physical commodities pricing, and global fundamental data. Through this robust solution, commodity traders, risk managers, research analysts, and data scientists can easily power bespoke research and analysis from any desktop.

"cmdtyView Excel is the easiest way to get all of the data you need in one place to power deep analysis and research and ultimately automate and improve your workflows," says Barchart CEO, Mark Haraburda. "This solution is built for multiple use cases. Whether a user is looking to build scalable econometric models or analyze historical basis trends, cmdtyView Excel is a reliable tool to interpret information clearly and confidently."

To help users get started faster, Barchart is providing multiple Excel Add-In templates at launch for users to build off a series of popular, but sophisticated analytical frameworks. These pre-built templates were explicitly designed to support the commodity trading industries across agriculture, energy, and metals and are the easiest solution to get up and running quickly with streaming commodity prices in Excel .

Users can access cmdtyView Excel on a standalone basis or through a cmdtyView Pro subscription. cmdtyView Pro is a cutting-edge solution for commodity trading workflows and provides users with access to all of the physical pricing and commodity data that is available within the cmdty ecosystem.

If you're interested in learning more, join us for a free webinar this Thursday, January 23, 2020, as Barchart's Head of Strategy, Keith Petersen discusses this innovative solution for streaming market data in Excel. Register here .

To subscribe for a free trial of cmdtyView Excel, please click here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

https://www.barchart.com

