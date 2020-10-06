Barchart Releases October U.S. Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

cmdty Production Forecast Indexes predict production levels at 15,119M bu for corn and 4,190M bu for soybeans in the U.S.

Free semi-monthly crop production and yield estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our Crop Production Report

Clients get access to daily yield and production forecast updates through cmdtyView Pro

Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces their October cmdty Production Forecasts at 15,119M bu for corn and 4,190M bu for soybeans in the U.S, which incorporates forecasts for end of season yield at 178.2 bu/ac for corn and 50.5 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents a decrease in expected yield for corn, relative to the September 2 report, which predicted end of season yield at 178.4 bu/ac. End of season yield for soybeans remains the same at 50.5 bu/ac.

Available for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, Crop Production and Yield Forecasts from cmdty provide users with quick and reliable insights to stay ahead of the curve before the USDA's WASDE report is released.

"We are committed to equipping users with reliable information to help them make smarter decisions leading up to each month's WASDE report, and we're excited to expand that offering with our newly released production forecasts," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "Whether a user is looking to access this data daily within cmdtyView Pro or semi-monthly within our free report, cmdty by Barchart continues to supply grain professionals with the information they need to help them spot opportunities easily and drive their business forward."

cmdty Crop Production and Yield Forecast Indexes provide grain professionals with over 9,000 daily updates for production, yield, and harvested area forecasts for specific counties, all the way up to the national level. Ultimately, these data sets are designed to provide users with a complete picture of the supply side of U.S. grain.

In addition to crop production and yield forecasts, subscribers to cmdtyView Pro have access to the latest proprietary data products offered through the cmdty product line. This includes newly released Basis Forecasts for corn and soybeans which cover over 850 counties, Crop Reporting Districts, and States across the U.S. All of these products combine to make cmdty by Barchart the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

