Barchart Releases September U.S. Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes predict end of season yield at 178.4 bu/ac for corn and 50.5 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S.

Free semi-monthly estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our Yield Forecast report

Clients of cmdty get access to daily forecast updates through cmdtyView Pro , and all users can get up-to-date estimates ahead of each WASDE report through our free livestream series

Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces their September cmdty Yield Forecast for end of season yield at 178.4 bu/ac for corn and 50.5 bu/ac for soybeans in the U.S. This represents an increase in forecasted yield relative to the August 4 report, which forecasted end of season yield for corn 174.8 bu/ac and end of season yield for soybeans 49.2 bu/ac.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, the Yield Forecasts from cmdty allow users to get insights to guide their business decisions ahead of the USDA's WASDE report.

"We continue to provide strong and accurate yield forecasts for Corn and Soybeans, keeping our users ahead of the curve and allowing them to build robust pricing models," says Keith Petersen. "In addition to our reliable yield forecasts, users will soon be able to receive access to production forecasts, giving them insight to even more data and equipping them with the information they need to make more efficient and smart decisions."

cmdty Yield Forecast Indexes provide users with daily insights on over 3,000 individual growing areas in the United States. Subscribers to cmdtyView Pro will have access to these changing expectations and will be well positioned to anticipate possible changes in localized basis conditions. With better information on supply and demand, grain professionals can market their grain smarter and more confidently.

In addition to yield forecasts, subscribers to cmdtyView Pro also have access to the latest proprietary data products offered through the cmdty product line. This includes recently released Wholesale Fruit and Wholesale Vegetable prices , as well as USDA Dairy Pricing . All of these products combine to make cmdty by Barchart the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

https://www.barchart.com

