Barchart's Initial 2023 Crop Production and Yield Estimates Indicates Decreased Corn and Soybean Levels in Contrast to USDA

News provided by

Barchart

06 Jun, 2023, 13:29 ET

  • Barchart's initial forecasts see end-of-season U.S. corn production at 15B bushels with a yield of 177.9 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 15.3B bu of production and 181.5 bu/ac yield.
  • Barchart's initial forecasts see end-of-season U.S. soybean production at 4.4B bu with a yield of 50.6 bu/ac.  This compares to the USDA's 4.5B bu of production and 52 bu/ac yield.
  • Free semi-monthly crop production and yield estimates for the U.S. and major production areas are available through our U.S. Crop Production Report.
  • Daily yield and production forecast updates are available through cmdtyView Pro.

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to global commodity buyers, agribusinesses, and the food supply chain, has released their initial 2023 crop production and yield forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans, which indicates a cutback to USDA's projected figures from the May 12 WASDE report.

Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision-making support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA.   Bi-weekly crop production forecasts are available to the public for free, while enterprise data and cmdtyView Pro clients have access to daily forecast updates.  When combined with best-in-class cash grain pricing and localized basis forecasts, Barchart is able to provide clients with more information and tools to analyze commodity markets.

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website.  To request a trial to cmdtyView Pro, our leading commodity trading platform, please click here.  Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to attend Barchart's 3-day Grain Merchandising and Technology Conference in Downtown Nashville this September, which will feature product demos, panel discussions, industry awards, a charity golf outing, and many networking opportunities. Secure your early-bird tickets now through June 15 by visiting our event website.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart

Also from this source

Exclusive Historical Futures Options Data Now Available from Barchart

Barchart Announces Market Data Integration with ChartIQ

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.