Versana Closes $43 Million Capital Raise Led by BNP Paribas with Fitch Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Motive Partners and Apollo Joining as Investors

New Investors to Support Expansion of the Platform into Europe, Private Credit and Data Analytics

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced the close of a $43 million capital raise led by BNP Paribas, with new strategic investments from Fitch Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Motive Partners and Apollo. Existing shareholders Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo also made follow-on investments in continued support of the company's future growth. With this latest financing, Versana has raised over $125 million across multiple funding rounds, further advancing the digital transformation of the $9 trillion broadly syndicated loan (BSL) and private credit markets.

Lead investor BNP Paribas has made a strategic investment in the platform, further supporting Versana's continued global expansion and growth. This investment underscores the increasing demand for modern digital infrastructure across the loan markets and reinforces Versana's position as a leading industry platform.

Fitch Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Fitch Group, a leading provider of credit ratings, market research, data and analytics, has joined Versana as a key strategic investor to help expand its product-market fit into the pre-trade, credit decision-making process valued by portfolio managers and credit analysts.

Apollo joins as a strategic investor, supporting the continued expansion of Versana's capabilities across its product suite. In addition, Apollo's participation further strengthens Versana's connectivity with the buyside and advances the digital innovation of the loan market ecosystem.

"We're thrilled that BNP Paribas, Fitch Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Motive Partners and Apollo have joined as strategic financing partners," said Cynthia Sachs, Founding CEO of Versana. "This is truly a landmark moment, reflecting clear alignment across two very similar asset classes, BSL and private credit, and the need for modern digital infrastructure and data on one centralized platform. Together, with ongoing support from our existing investors, these new commitments strengthen our global position to accelerate platform growth, product innovation and digital data expansion."

Commentary from New Investors:

"BNP Paribas is proud to lead this investment and join Versana as a strategic partner," said Matthew Salvner, Head of Global Banking Americas at BNP Paribas. "Versana is digitally transforming the broadly syndicated loan market at scale in the U.S. and Europe, and we look forward to working with our peers to accelerate the modernization of these global loan markets."

"Fitch is excited to partner with Versana to support greater efficiency and transparency in the broadly syndicated loan market," said Steven Miller, Managing Director at Fitch. "We see meaningful opportunity to connect our complementary datasets to provide a more comprehensive and consistent view across loan data, including books and records, terms and conditions, covenants and related commentary."

"MassMutual Ventures is pleased to back Versana as an investor, building on Barings' relationship with Versana as a subscriber," said Eric Emmons, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures. "As BSL and private credit continue to scale, the need for accurate, standardized, accessible and transparent real-time data has never been greater. Versana is well-positioned to meet this need, and we support the continued evolution of the asset class."

"We believe in Versana's mission to modernize the broadly syndicated loan market," said Jennifer Lin, Managing Director at Apollo. "Improving transparency and efficiency in BSL operations is important for the entire market, and we look forward to partnering with Versana as the platform continues to grow."

This capital raise underscores Versana's continued momentum to digitally modernize the global loan markets. In 2025, the company introduced its Versana Reconciliation Module and a first-of-its-kind cashless roll solution linking an amended facility to its original facility. Active facility coverage now exceeds $4.1 trillion in notional value, demonstrating Versana's progress and reinforcing its commitment to transform the investment-grade and leveraged loan markets.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed enterprise data and digital infrastructure company transforming the broadly syndicated loan and private credit markets. By digitally capturing agents' loan data on a real-time basis from golden-source ledgers, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into global loan level details and lender portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire asset class. Through its centralized platform, participants can rest assured they are accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of its investors, Versana has become the data provider of choice to usher in the long-awaited modernization of the $9 trillion loan market. For more information, visit versana.io.

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SOURCE Versana