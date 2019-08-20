Bari Z. Weinberger Named to 2020 Best Lawyers in America List

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that certified matrimonial attorney Bari Z. Weinberger has been named to the prestigious Best Lawyers in America© list for 2020. Weinberger, the firm's founder and managing partner, is recognized as one of the Best Lawyers® in the area of family law.

"To receive this recognition from my peers is affirming and humbling; I am honored to be in the company of so many leading family law attorneys around the country," said Ms. Weinberger.

Family Law Expert, Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

Ms. Weinberger has practiced family law in New Jersey for the past two decades and is the founder of New Jersey's largest law firm dedicated exclusively to divorce and family law. Ms. Weinberger is one of less than 2% of all attorneys statewide who has earned Certification in Matrimonial Law from the New Jersey Supreme Court. Ms. Weinberger is widely recognized for her expertise in advocating for her clients in their family and matrimonial matters. She was recently named a Top Woman in the Law by the New Jersey Law Journal and has been honored as a New Jersey Super Lawyer for several consecutive years.

The annual Best Lawyers in America lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation with over 83,000 industry leading lawyers eligible to vote on the legal abilities of nominated lawyers. Lists and peer reviews are based on specific practice areas.

Ms. Weinberger is proud to have her commitment to safeguarding her clients recognized with the top honor of Best Lawyers in America because she views it as a reflection of the entire Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group team. "We all work closely together every day to support each other in assisting our clients and seeing them through very difficult times in life. We have our client's backs and this comes from true teamwork. Our cohesiveness and collaboration helps us all be the best advocates possible for our clients."

About Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

Family law expert, Bari Z. Weinberger, is the founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, a family law firm serving divorce and family law clients throughout New Jersey with offices in key locations throughout the state. Ms. Weinberger is a certified matrimonial attorney and experienced family law mediator. She is also a published author and frequent media contributor on divorce and family law for both local and national audiences.

