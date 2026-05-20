Barilla® Expands Al Bronzo® Line with Organic Certification and New Radiatori Shape, and Partners with Wishbone Kitchen's Meredith Hayden

At the heart of Al Bronzo by Barilla is a simple idea: when pasta holds more sauce, every bite delivers fuller flavor. Imported from Italy and made using a traditional bronze-cut method, Al Bronzo creates a uniquely textured surface that allows sauce to cling to every bite for a richer, more balanced, and more complete experience. Now crafted with certified organic ingredients that adhere to specific agricultural standards, the Al Bronzo portfolio provides consumers with a high-quality foundation for everyday meals, combining ingredient integrity with craftsmanship that elevates both taste and texture.

As more consumers explore new pasta shapes and experiment beyond traditional cuts, the new Radiatori offers a way to bring restaurant-style creativity into everyday cooking. With deep ridges and a five-winged, layered shape, Radiatori was created to capture sauce from every angle—delivering bold flavor and a more dynamic bite. Radiatori joins the Al Bronzo lineup of Bucatini, Spaghetti, Mezzi Rigatoni, Penne Rigate, Fusilloni and Orecchiette—each cut designed not just to serve as a base, but to actively enhance the sauce and the overall dish.

To help bring that experience to life for home cooks, Barilla partnered with Meredith Hayden of Wishbone Kitchen, whose elevated, everyday style reflects the spirit behind the Al Bronzo line and how people want to cook today—simple meals that feel special without a lot of added effort.

"Texture is one of the most overlooked parts of a great pasta dish. When the pasta really grips the sauce, you get a more balanced, flavorful bite every time—and that's what makes Al Bronzo so special," said Meredith. "You don't need more ingredients to make a pasta dish feel special—you just need the right pasta. When it holds onto the sauce the way Al Bronzo does, everything tastes more complete."

"For nearly 150 years, Barilla has been dedicated to pasta craftsmanship," said Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Category Marketing Director at Barilla. "With Organic Al Bronzo, we're combining certified organic ingredients with our signature bronze-cut method. The organic ingredients reflect our commitment to quality, while the bronze-cut process creates a pasta texture designed for better sauce grip, fuller flavor, and a more elevated pasta experience at home –without a lot of extra effort required."

Organic Al Bronzo by Barilla will be available at Kroger beginning in June and will roll out to select retailers nationwide this summer. To learn more, visit Barilla.com.

About Barilla Group:

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, First, Catelli, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop almost 150 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with almost 9,000 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com.

For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com; X: @barillagroup; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople

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Media Contacts:

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Kyle Sharick

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SOURCE Barilla America, Inc.