Barilla® Expands Protein+® Pasta Line with Twirly Cellentani Shape

Professional Soccer Player & World Champion Sydney Leroux helps debut the playful pasta in a delicious, signature recipe at Natural Products Expo West

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barilla, the world's leading pasta maker, announced the newest addition to its line of Protein+® pastas – Cellentani (pronounced, "CHELL'-en-tah-nee"), a corkscrew shape made with classic golden wheat and protein from chickpeas, lentils and peas. Cellentani provides 17g of protein and 10g of fiber per 3.5oz serving, providing people with a good source of protein, the energy they crave and pasta taste they love.

A First Taste with Soccer Star Sydney Leroux

Barilla Protein+® pasta is all about fueling everyday activities and powering people's routines. That's why Barilla has partnered with professional soccer player Sydney Leroux – a longtime Protein+® fan and athlete who embodies the champion spirit of the brand – to announce Protein+®'s new Cellentani shape.

"As an athlete and mother of two, I understand the importance of maintaining energy levels on and off the field each day. I love that Barilla Protein+® helps my family to do just that and more, making it easy to prepare delicious pasta dishes that fuel our active lifestyle," said Leroux. "Protein+® pasta is a staple in my house because it helps fuel me through my toughest matches and long days. Plus, my kids are big pasta fans and Protein+® pasta gives us something we can all eat together. It has the protein that I want and the classic taste and texture they demand."

"Whether it's scoring a game-winning goal or a getting a family-favorite dinner on the table, finding energy is crucial to tackling life," says Angie Cotter, U.S. Pasta Brand Marketing Director, Barilla Americas. "Barilla Protein+® pasta meets consumers' demand for multi-functional foods that offer protein, convenience and taste. It's an easy and tasty way to fuel performance throughout the day, and our new Protein+® Cellentani shape is also sure to be a win with kids, picky eaters, or anyone looking for a new, delicious way to add protein to their diets."

A Cut for Everyone

The fun and functional "Cellentani" was first created and named by Barilla in the 1960s to honor famous Italian pop singer Adriano Celentano's whirling and springy dance moves. Now available in the Barilla Protein+® lineup, the pasta's twists and spirals make it beloved for its versatility in cooking, especially in pasta salads and mac & cheese, and a hit for households with kids.

Consumers will get a first taste of Barilla Protein+® Cellentani at Natural Products Expo West (Hall E #5454) from March 14-16. On Thursday, March 14 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm PST, Sydney Leroux will make a special appearance to officially launch the new Protein+® Cellentani shape, engage with pasta lovers and offer samples of her very own favorite Protein+® recipe.

Barilla Protein+® Cellentani is available at Wegmans and on Amazon, and is coming soon to Kroger locations nationwide. With the addition of Cellentani, Barilla Protein+® is now available in eight different pasta shapes: Angel Hair, Elbows, Farfalle, Penne, Rotini, Spaghetti, Thin Spaghetti and Cellentani. While prices vary per retailer, all varieties have a suggested retail price of $3.49.

New, Energetic Branding & Packaging

Beginning in April, pasta lovers and protein-seekers will also find the exciting new Protein+® branding and packaging on shelves.

"We've rebranded Barilla Protein+® to embody the dynamic energy we see in the fans of our Protein+® pasta," says Cotter. "Our updated color palette is clean and uncomplicated, featuring the brand's signature vibrant yellow field paired with the iconic Barilla blue. The Protein+® rebrand is reflective of bold energy and Barilla's nearly 150 years of quality and craftsmanship in the kitchen."

For more information on Barilla Protein+®, visit https://www.barilla.com/en-us/products/pasta/proteinplus/proteinplus-cellentani.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com

