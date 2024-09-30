Barilla® Unveils Bold New Pesto Flavors That Transform Pasta and Beyond

Barilla's new Creamy Tomato, Sweet and Spicy Pepper and Vegan Pesto sauces set to enhance palates, exclusively at Kroger this fall

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Barilla®, the world's leading pasta maker, proudly expands its line of beloved Pesto sauces with three new varieties that promise to inspire creativity in the kitchen. Available first and exclusively at Kroger starting in October, these Pesto flavors are crafted with the same dedication to quality and precision that defines Barilla.

Barilla® expands its line of beloved Pesto sauces with three new varieties, including Creamy Tomato Pesto, Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto and Vegan Pesto.

"This Barilla expansion meets consumers' growing appetite for genuine Italian flavor with a range that offers creamy, spicy and sweet notes to satisfy diverse preferences," said Matt Michaels, Pesto Brand Manager. "With iconic Mediterranean flavor profiles, we believe these Pesto sauces will not only inspire new culinary creations but also bring people together around delicious meals, becoming a cherished staple in kitchens across the country."

Unlock a World of Flavor

The three newest additions to Barilla's Pesto lineup offer a symphony of deep, robust flavors. Each variety offers a burst of authentic Italian taste that complements a diverse array of dishes, from al dente pasta and paninis to crostini, pizza, poultry, seafood and beyond. Barilla Pesto is ready to enjoy, with no need to heat or cook, to add an indulgent twist to any meal. The new varieties complement Barilla's Pesto portfolio, which also includes Rustic Basil and Creamy Genovese.

Creamy Tomato Pesto: A smooth blend of sun-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, delivering an irresistible taste of Italy that enriches both pasta and breads.





A smooth blend of sun-ripened tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano cheeses, delivering an irresistible taste of Italy that enriches both pasta and breads. Sweet and Spicy Pepper Pesto: A velvety mixture of freshly grated Italian cheeses, red peppers and chili peppers produces a sweet, mild heat that will leave your tastebuds wanting more.





A velvety mixture of freshly grated Italian cheeses, red peppers and chili peppers produces a sweet, mild heat that will leave your tastebuds wanting more. Vegan Pesto: A creamy, yet surprisingly vegan option crafted from 100% Italian basil with no cheese, boasting vibrant flavor and a smooth texture that is perfect for those with dietary preferences or sensitivities.

Discover the Versatility

These tasty and playful Pesto flavors will first be available in October exclusively at Kroger stores nationwide, with wider distribution at major retailers rolling out in 2025, for a SRP of $3.99. Spark your culinary creativity and transform your everyday meals into extraordinary moments with Barilla Pesto.

For inspiration and recipes, visit www.Barilla.com.

About Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future. Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum www.archiviostoricobarilla.com. For further information, visit: www.barillagroup.com

Media Contacts:

Katie McNicholas

[email protected]



Kyle Sharick

[email protected]

SOURCE Barilla America, Inc.