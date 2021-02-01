Barings appoints new Chief Risk Officer

Paul has over 25 years' experience in executive-level risk management roles at global portfolio management and corporate banking firms, leading risk management organizations and practices across multiple geographies, regulatory regimes and asset classes. Most recently, Paul was head of risk and a member of the executive management team at Schroders – Americas, where he was responsible for all areas of risk management and was directly involved in several strategic business initiatives including the integration of a structured credit platform, the acquisition of a global private equity manager and the launch of the firm's private credit and alternative business. Prior to Schroders, Paul was head of investment and principal risk management at JP Morgan Asset Management for five years.

Paul will replace Richard Kent who served as the interim CRO. Richard will continue with his long-standing responsibilities as Global Head of Organizational Risk and CRO for Europe. Paul will be based in Charlotte, N.C. and will report to Sheldon Francis, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer and a member of Barings' Senior Leadership Team.

Sheldon Francis, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer, comments:

"The global community continues to face an uncertain market outlook and risk protection has never been more imperative in our everyday operations. Paul brings a strategic, value-driven and governance-focused background to Barings' dedication in providing clients with comprehensive, global risk management. His extensive global experience and strong track record in establishing and leading scalable risk management programs will undoubtedly enhance Barings' risk management capabilities."

"We welcome Paul to the group at an exciting time for our global business, and we thank Richard for the support he provided during the transition period."

Barings is a $345 billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

