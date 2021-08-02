Barings Appoints new Head of U.S. Real Estate Equity Asset Management

Maureen has over 30 years' experience in the real estate industry, including asset management, portfolio management, acquisitions and accounting. Most recently, Maureen was a Managing Director and Head of Asset Management and Separate Accounts at AEW Capital Management. Maureen proactively established the group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, serving as Co-Chair of AEW's ESG+R Steering Committee, and additionally was a member of the firm's Investment Committee and Risk Management Committee. Prior to AEW Capital Management, Maureen was a Senior Director at CB Richard Ellis, a Vice President at Spaulding & Slye Colliers, and began her career at Copley Real Estate Advisors. Maureen holds a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from Boston College Carroll School of Management.

John Ockerbloom, Co-Head of U.S. Real Estate, comments:

"We are thrilled to have Maureen join the real estate team, leading our asset management efforts. Effective asset management distinguishes the winners in our space. Maureen brings an abundance of experience and passion that will translate to innovative active asset management action and drive additional value to our investors. Her advancements of technology and ESG initiatives will complement the platform's existing best-in-class capabilities and further mark Barings as an innovation leader."

Maureen will be a member of the U.S. Real Estate Senior Leadership team and will serve on the U.S. Private Equity Investment Committee. Maureen will be based in Boston, MA and report to John Ockerbloom, Co-Head of U.S. Real Estate. Maureen's predecessor, John Kennedy will be taking over portfolio management responsibility for a strategic global multibillion dollar separate account. John will work closely with Maureen as she is integrated into the business to ensure an effective and seamless transition. John will continue to be an integral part of the U.S. Senior Leadership team and will continue to serve on the U.S. Private Equity Investment Committee.

The 23-person Barings Real Estate Asset Management team is structured by sector specialization and sits in local markets. This function oversees 112 assets totalling $11.0 billion as of March 31, 2021. The Asset Management group also includes dedicated engineers which provide a unique technical resource, differentiating the platform from our peers.

About Barings

Barings is a $382+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021

Contact

Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980-417-5858, [email protected]

###

21-1741930

SOURCE Barings

Related Links

www.barings.com

