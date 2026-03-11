Bark TV, DOGZ Join Forces to Create New Home for All Things Dogs

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark TV, the first multiplatform network with 24/7 programming dedicated exclusively to dog lovers, is joining forces with DOGZ to deliver the best canine content to millions of homes throughout the country. Fans of dogs will be able to watch live events, games, contests and programming on dog wellness and thought leadership.

Premium content from events run by the Iditarod Trail Committee and other grassroots events across the country will be a major part of the content package now featured on Bark TV.

The pairing of Bark TV and DOGZ marks the beginning of a major evolution in how dog-centered stories are created, experienced and shared.

"This partnership between Bark TV and DOGZ is a game-changer for both sides," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Bark TV. "The reach of our channel continues to grow due to the increased consumption of FAST and OTA television by consumers, and adding premium content around events like the Iditarod and competitions like DockDogs will keep viewers coming back. We want to be the home for all things dogs."

Most have heard of Alaska's iconic Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but the activities and preparation leading up to and surrounding the Last Great Race on Earth are also incredibly noteworthy. The race has a long, storied history, and part of the new programming on Bark TV will touch on that historical side, in addition to daily recap highlight shows.

"By combining our portfolio of premier live experiences with Bark TV's international distribution and media capabilities, we are creating a year-round destination for dog lovers everywhere," says Rob Urbach, CEO of DOGZ. "At the same time, this collaboration accelerates our strategy to build the leading platform in the global dog economy, unlocking scalable growth across media, sponsorship, commerce and community engagement. Most importantly, dogs bring people together in ways nothing else can, and our vision is to create a home where every dog lover can watch, learn, celebrate and be inspired — from backyard heroes to world-class competitors."

The races, features and news from the Iditarod and the dock-jumping events from DockDogs will serve as cornerstone content blocks for Bark TV, which will continue to broadcast its broader entertainment and lifestyle dog programming. In addition to entertainment, more emphasis will be placed on thought leadership around dog wellness, veterinary care and responsible ownership.

Bark TV can be found on Xumo Play , Dish, Sling TV , Local Now , DistroTV and is also available as an app on Roku, and can be seen in more than 80 broadcast markets across the country as an over-the-air (OTA) diginet channel.

About Triple B Media

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Chime TV, Bowling Center TV and more. Triple B Media was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. tripleb.tv

About Bark TV

Bark TV, the first multiplatform channel with 24-hour-a-day programming dedicated exclusively for dog lovers, is available over-the-air as a digital network in more than 80 broadcast markets across the country, reaching about 75% of all U.S. households. It is also distributed on Xumo, Dish, Sling TV, Local Now and DistroTV, and has its own dedicated Roku app.

About the Iditarod

The Iditarod Trail Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of Alaska's sled dogs and the historic Iditarod Trail. Each year, the Committee organizes the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, a 1,000-mile competition from Anchorage to Nome that challenges mushers and their teams to navigate Alaska's extreme terrain and unpredictable conditions. Recognized internationally for its endurance and tradition, the Iditarod showcases the skill, resilience, and spirit of Alaska's sled dog culture. For more information, visit www.iditarod.com.

About DOGZ

DOGZ LLC owns and operates DockDogs, a market leader in canine competitions, producing over 120 events a year operating under the monikers of Dueling Dogs, Extreme Vertical, Speed Retrieve and Big Air. DockDogs has 23 affiliates, 20 clubs and a national footprint and tens of thousands of competitors. For more information visit DockDogs.com .

