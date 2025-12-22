Billiard TV Boom, Inc. 5000 Recognition Highlight Transformative Year for Triple B Media

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple B Media enjoyed its most successful year to date, as expanded distribution, viewership growth, major strategic partnerships and national recognition highlighted 2025. Powered by distribution deals and Billiard TV's broadening reach, Triple B's cluster of channels is among the leading niche offerings in the free, ad-supported television ecosystem.

Skyler Woodward

It was a breakout year for Billiard TV, as it launched its FAST channel on Prime Video in the U.S. and in the UK, as well as The Roku Channel. A favorite among cue sports fans around the globe, Billiard TV delivered more than 150 days of live professional billiards events in 2025, providing unprecedented access to elite competition throughout the year. It was home to more than 50 multi-day professional events that totaled more than 1,000 hours of live programming.

A landmark partnership with Matchroom Sport brought 10 years of Mosconi Cup content, significantly expanding Billiard TV's library and reinforcing its position as the central hub for leading billiards and pool associations and events.

"We became aware very early on about the worldwide popularity of cue sports and the amazing potential for Billiard TV as a channel," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Billiard TV. "As any sports fan knows, you just can't beat live competition, and that's where Billiard TV really excelled in 2025. I fully expect more of the same in 2026 and the years to come."

Since launching in 2021, Billiard TV has amassed key partnerships throughout the sport including with the Pro Billiard Series, Euro Tour, Matchroom Sport, Women's Professional Billiard Association, International Pool Association, American Poolplayers Association, Accu-Stats, and more.

Billiard TV is accessible on a wide range of television platforms, including Prime Video (U.S. and UK), DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, LG Channels, DAZN, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Xumo Play, Rogers Stream, Google Freeplay, Plex, Distro TV, Local Now, Tivo, Free Live Sports, TCL, sports.tv, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box and Vidaa. (Availability of Billiard TV on a given platform may vary by country.) Billiard TV is also available to stream via its own Roku app.

This year also saw the inclusion of Triple B Media on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the first time. Triple B is ranked in the Top 10 among all Connecticut companies on the Inc. 5000 list with 307% three-year growth.

It was also a big year for Bark TV, the first multiplatform network with 24/7 programming dedicated exclusively to dog lovers. The number of viewers increased 96.7% compared to 2024, and the total hours of viewing was up 49.9%. In addition to a distribution deal with Xumo Play, Bark TV also launched the first annual Barkademy Awards and celebrated five winners (and their owners) nationwide. Bark TV can be found on Xumo, Dish, Sling TV, Local Now, DistroTV and more, and is also available as an app on Roku, and can be seen in more than 80 broadcast markets across the country as an over-the-air (OTA) diginet channel.

In addition to Billiard TV and Bark TV, Triple B's portfolio of FAST channels also includes channels such as PowerSports World and ACL Cornhole TV, with exciting new niche offerings on tap for early 2026.

"Each channel is designed to superserve highly engaged fan communities with the specific content they want to consume," Canning says. "More than ever, audiences are fragmented and know exactly what they want. Triple B wants to provide those channels people can rely on to feed their interests anytime they tune in."

About Triple B Media

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV, Chime TV, Bowling Center TV and more. Triple B Media was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. tripleb.tv

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Triple B Media