Billiard TV to Stream 300 Hours of Live Events Over Next 50 Days

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billiard TV, a 24/7 television network with programming dedicated exclusively to cue sports, will be streaming 300 hours of live action from six different tournaments around the world over the next 50 days.

Beginning with the 2026 Pro Billiard Series: Las Vegas — part of the CueSports International (CSI) Expo — on Wednesday, Feb. 18, Billiard TV is the set-it-and-forget-it channel for the world's best cue sports competition for the next two months. The Las Vegas event streams live from the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino through Feb. 27 and features the prestigious Predator WPA Teams 10-Ball World Championship.

In the meantime, Billiard TV will also stream the 2026 International Pool Association: World Championships live from the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, England, from Feb. 19-22.

"Viewership of Billiard TV continues to grow, and there are two main reasons why — the quality and quantity of our live coverage," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Billiard TV. "Regardless of the sport, nothing's better than watching the best players in the world showcase their abilities in real time. Fans from all over the globe who already know about Billiard TV are getting ready to settle in and enjoy all this action; those who don't will soon realize what Billiard TV brings to the pool table."

There are no days off between Las Vegas and the 2026 Predator European Championships: Antalya, which runs Feb. 28 to March 10 and will stream live from the Royal Seginus Hotel in Turkey. That will be immediately followed by the 2026 Predator EuroTour Turkish Open from March 12-15 that takes place in the same location.

Billiard TV will also stream the 2026 IPA European Open from March 27-29, live from the Grand Hotel in Newcastle, England. Then the action comes back stateside for the 2026 US Pro Billiard Series: Saint Louis from April 1-8, live from the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

Billiard TV is accessible on a wide range of television platforms, including Prime Video (U.S. and UK), DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, LG Channels, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Xumo Play, Rogers Stream, Google Freeplay, Plex, Distro TV, Local Now, Tivo, Free Live Sports, TCL, sports.tv, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box and Vidaa. (Availability of Billiard TV on a given platform may vary by country.) Billiard TV is also available to stream via its own Roku app.

