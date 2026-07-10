Barndoor adds SCIM support for Okta, automating user and group provisioning

SCIM ties Barndoor AI governance to Okta, revoking access at offboarding and surfacing policy before rollout

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barndoor, the governance platform for AI agents and MCP-connected tools, today announced support for SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management), letting IT teams provision and deprovision Barndoor access directly from Okta instead of managing it as a separate step.

SCIM is an open standard that lets an identity provider like Okta automatically add user and group changes to a connected application. This integration extends the Okta support Barndoor customers already have for SSO. SCIM adds another channel so Okta pushes users and group changes to Barndoor the moment they happen, from provisioning to deprovisioning an account the moment it's removed from the group.

Built on top of the identity provider you already have

SCIM support extends identity work Barndoor already supports. Barndoor connects to any identity provider that supports OIDC or SAML 2.0, including Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Ping Identity, Google Workspace, Auth0, and OneLogin, to handle SSO and provisioning for groups and roles without disrupting a customer's existing setup.

Available now through the Okta Integration Network

Barndoor is now listed in the Okta Integration Network, Okta's catalog of pre-built app integrations. From the Okta Admin Console, an admin browses the App Catalog, adds Barndoor, and turns on SCIM provisioning and group push in a few steps. See the Okta SCIM setup guide for the full walkthrough.

About Barndoor AI

Barndoor is the AI agent governance platform built for enterprises. Barndoor gives IT and security teams the visibility and fine-grained access control they need to govern AI agents across every tool, team, and platform, routing and observing every model call, keeping LLM spend predictable, and blocking PII leaks and prompt injections before they reach a model or a tool. Learn more at Barndoor.ai.

SOURCE Barndoor AI