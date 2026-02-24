Barndoor Launches Venn.ai, the Easiest and Safest Way to Connect AI Tools to Business Applications

Venn.ai is powered by Barndoor's experience building AI access controls and governance for

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barndoor.ai today launched Venn.ai , a platform that gives AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT controlled, permissioned access to everyday workplace applications, including Salesforce, Jira, Google, Notion, and more, making it possible for teams and individuals to put AI agents to work with appropriate controls, permissions, and guardrails.

While AI adoption has surged across personal and workplace use, most users are limited to basic conversational AI, unable to connect it to the applications and tools they use every day, where the actual work happens. When integrations do exist, they are often limited to shallow functions or read-only actions, unable to fully address what teams really need.

Venn.ai addresses gaps left by existing solutions:

Broader app coverage: Many AI platforms offer limited workplace applications. Those that exist have limited functionalities. Venn.ai offers dozens of common applications out of the box, including the CRM, communication, and productivity platforms.

Many AI platforms offer limited workplace applications. Those that exist have limited functionalities. offers dozens of common applications out of the box, including the CRM, communication, and productivity platforms. Action oriented, not just read-only: Venn.ai integrations are designed to support the real work and actions – updating records, send messages, search across multiple data sources – teams take across the apps they rely on. This goes beyond the read-only access and simple queries that limit other integrations.

Venn.ai integrations are designed to support the real work and actions – updating records, send messages, search across multiple data sources – teams take across the apps they rely on. This goes beyond the read-only access and simple queries that limit other integrations. Works where you already work: Other standalone AI platforms require users to switch to a separate proprietary application entirely, which means they may not be using the most up-to-date AI models. Many charge a premium on top of what users are already paying for their AI subscriptions. Venn.ai works inside the AI tools people already use, so there's no separate UI to learn and no question of whether they're working with the most current model.

Early adopters putting Venn.ai to work

Since launching in early access, Venn.ai users have been connecting their applications and running agentic workflows they couldn't achieve before:

Customer success manager

Connected Venn.ai to Salesforce + Zendesk + Google Docs + Google Slide + Slack: "I asked Venn.ai to pull context from recent support tickets and Salesforce to draft customer health summaries in Google Docs, generate a customer health dashboard presentation, and share the link on my team Slack channel."

Startup executive

Connected Venn.ai to Google Sheet + Salesforce: "I asked Venn.ai to get company names from a Google Sheet, look them up in Salesforce, and tell me the last interaction and next steps."

Product manager

Connected Venn.ai to Intercom + Gmail + Jira + Notion Workflow: "I asked Venn.ai to take all the feedback emails, Intercom issues, and Notion ideas from this week, categorize them, and draft Jira tickets for the next sprint and backlog."

Finance manager

Connected Venn.ai to Xero + Google Sheets + Google Slides: "I asked Venn.ai to pull monthly reporting data, populate it in Google Sheets and build a presentation, all in one workflow."

Marketing manager

Connected Venn.ai to Salesforce + Slack: "I asked Venn.ai to pull leads from my latest campaign and summarize the types of personas to the team #marketing channel."

Personal subscription audit

Connected Venn.ai to Gmail + Google Sheets: "I asked Venn.ai to find all the services I subscribe to, pull monthly fees and recurring charges, and add them into a Google Sheets so I can keep track of spend and cancel subscriptions I'm not using."

"People want AI to do things across the apps they use everyday, but without proper controls, that's risky," said Oren Michels, co-founder and CEO of Barndoor. "Venn.ai gives everyone, not just engineering and IT teams, the ability to use agentic AI safely. We're putting security controls directly into users' hands."

Agentic AI security for everyone

Venn.ai is designed for people who are already using AI at work but want better results and fewer risks. Marketers, sales teams, customer support, finance, HR, operations, project managers, can use Venn.ai to create agents with real business context, while maintaining clear boundaries.

Today with Venn.ai, business users can achieve:

Safer agentic experimentation beyond generative AI. Venn.ai makes it possible to try agentic workflows without giving agents unchecked access to sensitive systems.

Human authority built in. Venn.ai addresses what many AI tools overlook - telling users what it is about to do before it does it. The Venn.ai 'write functionality' feature pauses before action to give users a chance to review and confirm before moving forward. Users stay in charge of what agents can see and do, ensuring nothing happens without human oversight.

Confidence to innovate. Everyone can test agentic workflows in real business contexts without worrying about unintended actions or data exposure.

Availability

Venn.ai is available today in free early access, with paid plans launching at a later date. Barndoor is encouraging early adopters to try agentic workflows, share feedback, and help shape the future of responsible AI use at work. To learn more or get started, visit Venn.ai .

Built by Barndoor

Venn.ai is powered by Barndoor's experience building AI access controls and governance for modern systems, but it's designed as a standalone product focused on usability and accessibility.

Venn.ai works with leading AI tools including Claude and ChatGPT, and supports integrations across common workplace applications through a universal MCP endpoint. Additional integrations and capabilities will continue to roll out with community feedback.

Founded in 2024, Barndoor is the first and only Control Plane for the agentic enterprise, giving IT and security the guardrails they need, and business teams the freedom to move fast without the risk. For more information, visit barndoor.ai .

