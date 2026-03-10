BARNINDER KHURANA JOINS PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, is excited to announce the appointment of Barninder Khurana as Chief Information Officer.

As CIO, Khurana will lead Patriot's enterprise technology strategy, architecture, and execution helping to advance the company's growth model through scalable platforms, stronger integration, improved data and analytics, automation, security, and M&A technology enablement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barninder to Patriot," said John Galaviz, President of Patriot. "As we continue to scale, technology remains a critical enabler of how we operate, support our agency partners, and create long-term value. Barninder brings the leadership and perspective to help us strengthen that foundation."

Khurana will partner closely with Patriot's executive and agency leadership to align technology investments with business priorities, simplify complexity across the organization, and build capabilities that support performance and scalability.

"I am excited to join Patriot at such an important stage in its growth," said Khurana. "Great technology organizations do more than deliver systems. They create clarity, remove friction, and help people move faster with confidence. I look forward to working with teams across Patriot to build capabilities that support our agencies, strengthen the business, and improve how we serve clients."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,200 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

