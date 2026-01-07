PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES APPOINTS TOM ROGERS AS CHIEF SALES OFFICER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage firms in the United States, is excited to announce the appointment of Tom Rogers as its Chief Sales Officer.

In this role, Rogers will lead Patriot's sales strategy and new-business growth initiatives, focusing on strengthening producer performance, building a scalable sales infrastructure, and supporting long-term, sustainable growth across the organization.

Rogers brings more than two decades of experience spanning agency leadership, sales strategy, risk management, and operational execution. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of FBinsure, a Patriot partner agency, where he led enterprise strategy, improved operational alignment, and drove strong financial performance. Prior to that, he served as Chief Growth Officer, overseeing both organic and inorganic growth initiatives and helping scale the organization through disciplined sales execution and a consultative, value-driven approach.

"After a wide-scale search, it became clear that Tom had the experience, mindset, and leadership style needed for this important role," said Bill Donato, President of Retail Insurance at Patriot. "Tom is a proven agency builder and sales leader with a strong track record of driving organic growth, developing talent, and building accountable, high-performing sales cultures. We have an exciting road ahead, and with Tom in this role, we believe Patriot's strongest growth years are still ahead of us."

This role is designed to support more than short-term wins. Under Rogers' leadership, Patriot will continue to invest in sales tools and talent to build a sustainable, high-performance sales engine that supports its agencies, fuels organic growth, and strengthens a culture of collaboration and excellence.

"I'm excited to step into this role and work alongside an incredibly talented group of leaders and producers," said Rogers. "Our focus is simple: help our people win, help our clients grow, and build a scalable, high-performance organization that creates long-term value for everyone involved."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,100 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

