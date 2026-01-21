Patriot Launches National Construction Practice to Strengthen Specialized Expertise and Drive Long-Term Growth

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, is excited to announce the launch of its National Construction Practice, a strategic move designed to strengthen Patriot's capabilities, expand its market presence, and support long-term growth across the organization.

Construction is one of the most complex verticals Patriot serves. By unifying its construction expertise under a coordinated national practice, Patriot is positioning itself to better support contractors, builders, developers, and specialty trade clients with deeper industry insight, expanded resources, and consistent, best-in-class client experience nationwide.

To lead this important initiative, Patriot has appointed Monika Bolkun-Robert and Apurva Upadhyay as Co-Practice Leaders of the National Construction Practice.

"The launch of our Construction Practice is a significant step forward for Patriot," said John Galaviz, President of Patriot. "By aligning our expertise under one coordinated practice, we are strengthening our ability to deliver specialized solutions that meet the evolving needs of construction clients across the country."

Together, Bolkun-Robert and Upadhyay will lead a unified national practice focused on collaboration, technical excellence, and scalable go-to-market strategies that will benefit Patriot's clients. Their combined experience and leadership will enhance Patriot's ability to deliver tailored risk-management solutions and build strong, long-term client relationships across the construction industry.

"This practice brings together the best of what already exists across Patriot," said Bolkun-Robert and Upadhyay in a joint statement. "By working as one team, we can deliver a more consistent, strategic, and impactful experience for construction clients nationwide."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 25th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,200 employees operating in over 100 locations across 29 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

