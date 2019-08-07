Barracuda Achieves Recommended Rating in 2019 NSS Labs SD-WAN Group Test

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that Barracuda CloudGen Firewall received a Recommended Rating from NSS Labs in their 2019 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Group Test. In this year's test, eight market-leading SD-WAN products were examined for quality of experience (QoE) of VoIP and video, performance, total cost of ownership (TCO), and security effectiveness.

Not only did Barracuda CloudGen Firewall have a high performance score, but it also showed low fluctuations in call and video quality, even under adverse conditions like uplink connection loss or loss of connectivity to the central management system.

"This test confirms what we're hearing from our customers about the stability and reliability of our solution," said Klaus Gheri, VP of Network Security at Barracuda. "In the cloud era, distributed organizations need always-on high bandwidth connectivity to the cloud. Only a combination of SD-WAN and next-generation security capabilities can ensure that organizations can stay competitive."

Unlike SD-WAN solutions that only provide connectivity—requiring a separate security solution—Barracuda CloudGen Firewall combines a complete set of SD-WAN capabilities with advanced, multi-layered security technologies in a single product. Combining the best of routing, WAN optimization and next-generation firewall capabilities, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall enables enterprises to securely leverage high-bandwidth network resources for business-class services at a lower cost than traditional dedicated links.

"With Barracuda providing cloud-generation firewalls, including secure SD-WAN for all major public cloud providers we are well positioned for future expansion plans," said Erich Maierhofer, ICT manager Infrastructure Services, Rettig Austria GmbH.

In addition to the Recommended Rating in this year's SD-WAN group test, Barracuda CloudGen Firewall also received a Recommended Rating from NSS Labs in the 2019 Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Group Test. This year's report assessed 12 market-leading NGFW products for security effectiveness, total cost of ownership (TCO), and performance.

