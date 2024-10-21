Barracuda Wins Two Product Innovation Awards from CRN and CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Honored as Gold Standard for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Email Protection

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity platform providing complete protection against complex threats, has won two coveted product innovation awards from CRN and CyberSecurity Breakthrough.

Barracuda Managed XDR has been named Best Cybersecurity Offering in the CRN MSP Innovation Awards. Barracuda Email Protection also earned the title of Email Security Platform of the Year in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

"We are incredibly honored to earn recognition from CRN and CyberSecurity Breakthrough as the gold standard in cybersecurity with our industry-leading email and managed XDR solutions," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda Networks. "Barracuda is committed to helping resource-constrained organizations stay protected against an ever-growing volume of complex threats. We'll continue innovating and enhancing our platform to meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers."

Barracuda Managed XDR is recognized by CRN for its outstanding threat detection and response capabilities. The innovative offering strengthens cyber resilience with 24/7 security operations center (SOC) monitoring that accelerates threat detection and response across attack surfaces. Organizations benefit with a team of tenured security operations specialists for around-the-clock coverage, helping to reduce strain on internal resources.

Barracuda Email Protection is another layer of security in Barracuda's complete cybersecurity platform, recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for its robust threat protection capabilities. Powered by machine learning and AI, Barracuda Email Protection protects against email threats, delivers high threat detection accuracy, and reduces false positives. It further provides incident response for automated post-delivery remediation by quickly identifying all instances of malicious emails, removing threats from inboxes, and mitigating potential damage.

These new wins are the latest in a series of product accolades for Barracuda. Already this year, Barracuda has earned distinction for its solutions as a CRN Annual Report Card and CRN Security 100 leader; CIO Choice; Global InfoSec Award leader across five categories; Cybersecurity Excellence Award winner; Storage Awards Product of the Year; and more.

