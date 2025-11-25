Barrio Burrito Bar Now Open in Orange

Fast-growing Tex-Mex Franchise Expands Northeast Presence Opening First of Three New Connecticut Locations

ORANGE, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrio Burrito Bar, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable burritos, bowls, and tacos, announces the successful opening of its new location in Orange. Located at 263 Boston Post Rd., the new restaurant is the first of three new locations slated to open in Connecticut, inviting guests to build their perfect burrito, bowl, or taco with a wide selection of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas prepared fresh every day.

Meet the Local Owner:

The Orange Barrio Burrito Bar is owned and operated by longtime Connecticut resident Jack LaRoche, marking the start of a new chapter in a business journey he shares with his wife and business partner, Marie Amestale. After more than 30 years in IT, and previous experience as a restaurant owner, LaRoche was introduced to the Barrio brand through a friend and immediately felt the concept aligned with his priorities: quality food, great service and community connection. A Bridgeport resident for many years, LaRoche chose Orange for his first location and has already brought eleven jobs to the community through his local business.

This is the first of three Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants LaRoche plans to open across the Greater Connecticut region, with hopes to launch the next as early as next summer. The Orange location is already drawing families, college students and neighborhood regulars.

"From the moment I learned about Barrio, I knew it was the kind of place my wife and I wanted to bring to our community," LaRoche said. "It's fresh food made with care, but it's also about creating a space where people feel welcome. Connecticut has been home for 40 years, and opening in Orange is our way of giving back to the neighborhoods that have supported us."

Barrio Burrito Bar offers a wide variety of options to satisfy every craving, from classic grilled chicken and steak burritos to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-friendly creations. Guests can customize every part of their meal, including bases like cilantro rice or lettuce, proteins such as slow-roasted carnitas or grilled veggies, and signature sauces that range from smoky chipotle crema to tangy salsa verde.

The restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for lunch breaks, family dinners, or casual nights out. Guests can dine in, order ahead online, or choose delivery through third-party apps.

For more information about Barrio Burrito Bar in Orange, please visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/locations or call (203) 298-4031.

About Barrio Burrito Bar

Barrio Burrito Bar is known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable menu options. Signature items like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries, alongside house-made salsas and a wide range of toppings, offer guests a crave-worthy dining experience. The brand originally entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR and rebranded in 2024 as Barrio Burrito Bar to reflect a stronger identity, elevated guest experience, and broader market appeal. For more information, visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/ or follow @BarrioBurritoBar on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact: Allie Shust | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (773) 849-3506

SOURCE Barrio Burrito Bar