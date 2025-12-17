Family-Owned Barrio Burrito Bar Brings Tex-Mex Flavor to Delaware

Offering something for everyone, the new location combines bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrio Burrito Bar , the fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and customizable burritos, bowls, and tacos, is now open and operating at its newest location in Delaware. Located at 66 Hyatts Rd., the new restaurant invites guests to build their perfect burrito, bowl, or taco with a wide selection of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas prepared fresh every day.

Meet the Local Owner:

The Delaware Barrio Burrito Bar is a true family operation run by Bob, Pranay, and Ashish Patel, who bring their shared passion for great food and hospitality to the community. With more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, the Patel family has always been driven by entrepreneurship and a commitment to serving fresh, high-quality food. When they began looking to expand their business portfolio, they came across Barrio Burrito Bar and immediately connected with its expansive, customizable menu that offers something for everyone. The concept aligned naturally with their values and vision, making it the perfect fit for their next venture.

"We've always loved creating memorable experiences through food, and bringing Barrio Burrito Bar to Delaware gives our family the chance to do that on a bigger scale," said Pranay. "We can't wait to see the community enjoy the menu as much as we do."

Barrio Burrito Bar offers a wide variety of options to satisfy every craving, from classic grilled chicken and steak burritos to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-friendly creations. Guests can customize every part of their meal, including bases like cilantro rice or lettuce, proteins such as slow-roasted carnitas or grilled veggies, and signature sauces that range from smoky chipotle crema to tangy salsa verde.

The restaurant's vibrant and welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect spot for lunch breaks, family dinners, or casual nights out. Guests can dine in, order ahead online, or choose delivery through third-party apps.

For more information about Barrio Burrito Bar in Delaware, please visit https://www.barrioburritobar.com/locations or call (740) 201-8205.

About Barrio Burrito Bar

Barrio Burrito Bar is a fast-casual Tex-Mex franchise redefining customizable dining with bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and vibrant, made-to-order meals. Guests can build their perfect burrito, bowl, or taco from a wide variety of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas, including fan favorites like Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and Extreme Fries.

After entering the U.S. market in 2020, the brand now operates as Barrio Burrito Bar and is expanding nationwide, with over 1,600 franchised units under development across the country. For franchise information, please contact [email protected].

For more information, visit www.barrioburritobar.com or follow @BarrioBurritoBar on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 945-0474

SOURCE Barrio Burrito Bar