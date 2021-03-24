Barron's Ranks David Karp on America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List for 2021

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Karp, Founding Partner and Senior Managing Director at Cresset Asset Management, LLC, has been named to Barron's 2021 list of America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, ranking #8 for the state of Virginia. Barron's also named Cresset Asset Management to its Top 100 RIA Firms in America for 2020, debuting on the list at #34.

"The Barron's Top Advisor recognition highlights David Karp's relentless focus on putting clients first through transparency, integrity, and sophisticated solutions," said Eric Becker, Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset. "David shines in the pursuit of our vision to reinvent wealth management."

David Karp has been providing sound financial investment and wealth strategies for more than 25 years. He advises Family Office clients through portfolio creation, implementation, due diligence, and ongoing management, as well as private and direct investment diligence, negotiation, and structuring.

According to Barron's, "Good advisors put the positive and the negative into perspective for their clients and keep them focused on long-term goals rather than the hot investment of the moment."

The Barron's rankings methodology is based on assets under management, revenues, quality of advisors' practices, regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus data points provided by advisors themselves. View the full Barron's 2021 List of America's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $12 billion in assets under management (as of 12/30/20). Cresset serves the unique advisory needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser. Cresset Partners, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity, and other investment opportunities. To learn more, visit https://cressetcapital.com.

