Barton Associates Promotes Vanessa Moriarty to Senior Director of Staffing & Sales

Moriarty bolstering inbound staffing efforts at Barton's Worcester, MA and Keene, NH offices

PEABODY, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, is proud to announce the promotion of longtime employee Vanessa Moriarty to Senior Director of Staffing & Sales at the company's Worcester, MA and Keene, NH offices.

In her new role, Moriarty will leverage her vast knowledge of the locum tenens industry to lead teams of experienced staffing consultants and account executives at two of Barton's northeast United States offices. A Barton employee since May 2011, Moriarty previously served as Director of Staffing & Sales at the company's Worcester location, playing a key role in connecting short-staffed healthcare facilities with skilled locum tenens providers who work temporary assignments.

Moriarty will leverage her locum tenens industry knowledge to lead teams of staffing consultants and account executives.

"Over the many years she's worked at Barton, Vanessa has proven time and again that she is an incredibly smart, responsible, motivated, and successful member of our team," said Robert Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates. "She is well-equipped to take on this new position and we have full confidence in her ability to continue strengthening our inbound business by building meaningful relationships with healthcare facilities in need."

Since she started at Barton Associates as a fulfillment specialist over a decade ago, Moriarty has dedicated her career to the locum tenens industry and climbed the company's leadership ladder. Throughout her tenure at Barton, Moriarty has held 10 total positions—many of which were leadership roles—that have provided her with intimate knowledge of the healthcare staffing industry and a unique perspective on the workforce struggles medical facilities across the country face daily.

Moriarty earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Becker College, and received a master's degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College. In 2017, Moriarty was named Worcester County's "Best Boss" by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, one of central Massachusetts' leading local newspapers.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is the United States' fourth largest national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

