Barton Associates Welcomes Katie Kuhl as Vice President of Talent Strategy

Kuhl to lead internal talent efforts and spearhead new corporate culture initiatives

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, proudly welcomes Katie Kuhl to its executive team as the Vice President of Talent Strategy.

Kuhl will shape Barton Associates' people operations strategy by implementing talent and corporate culture initiatives. Post this Katie Kuhl, Vice President of Talent Strategy at Barton Associates

Kuhl will leverage her extensive talent and human resources expertise to shape Barton Associates' people operations strategy through the development and implementation of comprehensive talent and corporate culture initiatives. This move toward the creation of a more robust internal infrastructure solidifies Barton Associates' commitment to cultivating a positive employee experience.

Over her 16+ years working as a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, Kuhl has gained global recognition for her contributions to the talent and human resources fields. She previously served as Vice President of Talent Strategy for LRS Healthcare, an Omaha-based nursing and allied health staffing firm that was acquired by Jackson Healthcare in 2023. Prior to that, she spent over a decade in various roles at Medical Solutions, a travel healthcare staffing agency.

"Katie brings a unique and experienced perspective to Barton that will transform our internal employee initiatives and pave the way toward greater operational success," said Robert Indresano, CEO of Barton Associates. "We are excited to support her as she implements a coordinated strategic vision that will enhance our internal talent efforts and strengthen our company values."

Learn more about Barton's experienced leadership team on the company's website.

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is the United States' fourth largest national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com .

SOURCE Barton Associates