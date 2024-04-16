Barton Healthcare Staffing Welcomes Anne Zukowski as Executive Vice President

Zukowski to spearhead growth initiatives for travel allied health and nursing staffing

PEABODY, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS), a company providing skilled travel nurses and allied health professionals on temporary assignments at medical facilities nationwide, is pleased to welcome Anne Zukowski as Executive Vice President.

Zukowski, who also serves as Senior Vice President of Sales at BHS' affiliate, Barton Associates, will apply her sales and leadership experience to oversee the continued growth of BHS as it expands its national footprint in the healthcare staffing industry.

Zukowski will apply her sales and leadership experience to oversee the continued growth of BHS.

"Anne has a proven track record of building teams that move the needle for our business, and we are excited to support her as she takes on her new role," said Lina Gallotto, President of BHS. "Travel allied health clinicians and nurses play a crucial role in maintaining the continuity of care for patients around the United States, and Anne has the experience and skills necessary to continue to position BHS as a leading provider of these critical medical professionals to short-staffed facilities."

Zukowski joined Barton Associates in 2010 where she grew a group of sales and recruiting employees to a robust and effective team of hundreds. Highly knowledgeable about the private and government healthcare sectors, she has successfully staffed temporary medical providers at traditional medical facilities and non-traditional locations supporting government projects.

Zukowski earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and received an MBA from Anna Maria College.

Since 2018, BHS has placed thousands of skilled travel nurses and allied health clinicians—such as medical imaging, therapy, and laboratory professionals—on temporary assignments at medical facilities across all 50 states.

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

About Barton Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and owned by Barton Associates, Barton Healthcare Staffing (BHS) is a travel allied health and specialty nursing staffing firm placing highly-skilled clinicians on temporary assignments at a variety of facility types, including primary care facilities, private practices, hospitals, and more. Learn more at BartonHealthcareStaffing.com.

