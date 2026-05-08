Basata Raises $21M Series A to Rebuild the $1T Operational Layer of American Healthcare

PHOENIX, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basata, the AI company rebuilding the operational layer of US healthcare, today announced a $21 million Series A led by Basis Set Ventures, with participation from Cowboy Ventures, PHX Ventures, Zenda Capital, and Victoria Treyger. The round brings total funding to $24.5 million.

$21 Series A led by Basis Set, with participation by Cowboy Ventures, PHX Ventures, Zenda

Basata's AI agents handle the administrative work still running on fax machines and phone calls, like referrals, intake, patient scheduling, and follow-up — end to end. A referral arrives by fax, Basata extracts the patient details and creates a chart in the EHR, an AI voice agent calls the patient, and the appointment is booked in minutes instead of weeks. The company has served more than 500,000 patients to date, including 100,000 in the past month, and works with providers some of the largest specialty groups in the country across cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and growing.

Practices using Basata process 100% of incoming referrals the same day, unlock 50% more administrative labor capacity, and reduce time-to-first-patient-contact from weeks to minutes. Roughly 70% of new sales come from customer referrals.

"Healthcare administration is one of the most consequential and least supported workforces in America," said Kaled Alhanafi, co-founder and CEO of Basata. "We didn't build Basata to replace administrators. We built it for them. 'Basata' is Arabic for simplicity, and that is what these teams deserve."

Basata's founding team came together around a shared conviction that healthcare's biggest failures aren't clinical, they're operational. The country's clinicians and administrators are world-class; the tools they have been handed are not. CEO Kaled Alhanafi lost his mother as a young adult to a healthcare administrative error. Co-founder Chetan, a former principal engineer at Medtronic, watched his wife wait months to see a cardiologist. Co-founder Vivin, a Computer Science PhD, saw his wife endure the same broken referral process.

That conviction shapes how the company builds. "Our Forward-Deployed Engineer returned from two weeks onsite at a customer site, eyes bloodshot, after manually processing referrals and faxes all day," said Chetan Patel, co-founder and president of Basata. "It proved that if you aren't in the trenches, you'll never grasp how intense this workload is. Building in a bubble fails. We design tech that works because we are on the ground with our customers. This is why so many practices are trusting us with their workflows."

Customers feel the difference. "Before Basata, we regularly had a backlog of 500+ unprocessed referrals, some waiting for months," said Rich Bondi, CEO of Southwest Cardiovascular Associates. "Once Basata came in, the backlog went to zero. We've seen an 18% boost in new patient conversions because patients are contacted right away. Basata truly transformed our patient care."

The new funding will enable Basata to scale what's already working in tackling the $1 trillion operational layer of US healthcare end to end, replacing the patchwork of point solutions practices have stitched together with a single system built alongside the administrators who use it every day.

"It's 2026, self-driving cars can navigate my city, but patients still have to fight through hold music and fax machines to get care," said Alhanafi. "That's the disconnect we're fixing. In the next decade, healthcare operations will become fully autonomous. Intake, scheduling, coordination, and billing will just happen in the background, and patients will finally experience what exceptional healthcare actually feels like."

About Basata

Basata deploys specialty-specific AI agents that automate healthcare's administrative workflows end-to-end. From faxes to referrals to call centers, our agents take on the repetitive tasks that slow down health systems and practices, so teams move faster and patients get better access. Learn more at www.basata.ai

SOURCE Basata