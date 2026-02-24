Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Announces Transformational Advancement in Quantum Resonance Detection

STUART, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) today announced a transformational leap in its detection capability following six months of concentrated laboratory advancement, first-principles modeling, and controlled system refinement.

Through intensive experimental validation and enhancements of the basic understanding of the underlying physics architecture, BMRT has materially redefined the performance ceiling of its Base Molecular Resonance™ platform. The results represent the most consequential technical advancement in the Company's history.

"…The uniqueness of the underlying architecture, combined with the compounding performance gains now being demonstrated, places this work in the category of breakthrough science that has the potential to be Nobel Prize-worthy in its long-term impact." - Professor Philippe B. Wilson, PhD Post this

Over the past six months, BMRT engineers discovered subtle mechanisms of the device that provided huge changes in the device capability and achieved deeper clarity into the first-principles physics driving the system. That clarity unlocked compounding performance gains across the platform's core architecture.

According to Co-Founder & President, Lee Duke , "The past six months have fundamentally changed the trajectory of this platform. Through a series of new inventions, and rigorous testing and validation, we unlocked predictable scaling in range, precision, and miniaturization. These advancements do not just improve the system, they expand its strategic and commercial potential, both on the ground and in space."

Technical Advancements of Strategic Relevance

Among the paradigm-shifting advancements made to BMRT's platform are:

Precision Targeting Control

Targeting resolution has tightened so significantly that it allows near pinpoint accuracy.

Improved Signal-to-Noise Device Enhancements

Invention and new testing techniques have now led us to demonstrating near-zero background noise contamination.

Hands-Fee & Self-Stabilizing Architecture

New hands-free, self-stabilizing design removes the need for recurring calibration. This lowers operational complexity, compresses training cycles, and supports scalable deployment across government and commercial settings.

Dynamic Directional Modulation

New configuration capabilities enables both wide-area scan profiles and high-resolution localization within a single architecture.

Predictable Power-to-Range Scaling

Current validated operational range is 970 miles. Modeling confirms a defined engineering pathway to extend performance multiple times beyond this distance, enabling expanded multi-domain applications.

3X Miniaturization

A modeled next-generation redesign to reduce overall system size by up to 3X while strengthening structural resilience, unlocking greater portability, lower deployment friction, and broader integration pathways.

Non-Terrestrial Modeling Validation

Enhanced first-principles understanding now supports adaptability for airborne and space-based configurations.

Robert "Bo" Short, BMRT's Co-Founder & CEO said, "Following an intensive period of hands-on experimentation, invention, and advanced theoretical modeling, BMRT's engineering team has achieved transformational improvements across multiple core performance parameters of our platform. These advancements represent the most material technical leap in the company's development history resulting in several new patent filings, and expanding a growing pipeline of additional patentable innovations under review."

The company believes these new advancements significantly expand addressable markets, including medical, defense, homeland security, drug interdiction, infrastructure protection, transportation screening, port security, and advanced aerospace applications.

BMRT is currently integrating these advancements into next-generation prototypes designed for demonstration, pilot deployment, and strategic partner evaluation.

According to Professor Philippe B. Wilson, PhD, "Having previously evaluated BMRT's technology, and now observing the recent first-principles advancements, it is evident that the platform continues to evolve in a revolutionary manner that is highly unusual in applied physics. The uniqueness of the underlying architecture, combined with the compounding performance gains now being demonstrated, places this work in the category of breakthrough science that has the potential to be Nobel Prize-worthy in its long-term impact." Professor Wilson is the former Director of the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St John University in York, England, and currently serves as President of the Comparative Medicine Council at The Royal Society of Medicine.

BMRT recently completed a very successful multi-day U.S. Government-sponsored test , administered by a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) on behalf of a specific U.S. Combatant Command, conducted at a premier national test facility. The system was tested against selected materials in controlled environments designed to stress the limits of known detection physics.

In reference to those test results, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (ret.) and former NASA astronaut, Charles M. Duke , renowned as the 10th person, and the youngest in history, to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 16 mission said, "…This is a breakthrough with the potential to reshape how America protects itself at home and abroad."

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRT™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

