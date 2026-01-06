Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) Achieves Historic Results in U.S. Government Sponsored Test

STUART, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT) today announced the successful completion of a multi-day test supporting a U.S. Department of War, Combatant Command. This test series validated the performance of BMRT's advanced molecular resonance detection technology across a series of rigorous, highly-complex trials. The test was designed and administered by a University Affiliated Research Center (UARC) acting on behalf of the U.S. Government, with representatives from all parties with additional U.S. Government scientific personnel present to ensure full oversight, data integrity, and independent validation. Testing was conducted at one of America's premier National testing facilities.

According to U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (ret.) and former NASA astronaut, Charles M. Duke , renowned as the 10th person, and the youngest in history, to walk on the Moon during the Apollo 16 mission, "As someone who has walked on the Moon, I've only witnessed a handful of technologies that fundamentally changed what our nation is capable of. What BMRT demonstrated in these U.S. Government sponsored tests belongs in that category. This is a breakthrough with the potential to reshape how America protects itself at home and abroad."

History-making Performance Across Multiple Stress-Test Conditions

Across numerous controlled test events, BMRT's system was challenged with selected materials presented in environments specifically engineered to push the limits of known detection physics. Scenarios were jointly designed by UARC personnel and U.S. Government material experts.

Mobile / Shielded Detection

BMRT successfully detected multiple unique targets placed inside specially shielded containment vessels and transported on a rubber-tired vehicle while in motion.

Deep Underground Penetration

In one of the most demanding scenarios, BMRT accurately identified and located a very small quantity of target material positioned five stories below ground inside a steel-and-concrete-encased building, demonstrating precise underground and shield-penetrating detection with no visual or line-of-sight access.

Ultra–Long-Range Detection With 100% Accuracy

BMRT's long-range detection capabilities were also evaluated. Two very small quantities of different and unique target materials were detected at 1km, 5km, 10km, 15km, and 20km, beyond visual range and with no line of sight. BMRT achieved 100% accuracy in material detection and established very precise lines of bearing to the targets at every distance. This level of performance has never been previously demonstrated by any known sensing modality under comparable environmental, shielding, or distance conditions in history.

According to an onsite participant administering the test, "What we witnessed this week was a revolutionary leap forward in sensor technology. It was historic."

A New Detection Paradigm for National Security

BMRT's Co-Founder & CEO, Robert "Bo" Short stated, "This highly complex scientific test pushed the limits of known detection physics and BMRT surpassed them. What we demonstrated for the U.S. Government represents a transformational leap in how the United States can identify and locate specific materials of interest related to national security."

Lee Duke, BMRT's Co-Founder & President added, "We achieved results that many believed were beyond the reach of current detection physics. BMRT delivered a breakthrough sensing capability that can give U.S. military and related agencies a decisive advantage in environments once considered impossible."

Following these breakthrough results, BMRT and its U.S. Government sponsor are advancing discussions for a follow-on effort as well as next-generation system enhancements and integrated mission applications.

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRT™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

