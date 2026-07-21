BaseCamp Franchising Celebrates Record First Half of 2026 Including the Opening of its 300th Store

Momentum Continues to Build with 45+ Franchise Agreements Signed and Further Expansion into the Northeast

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseCamp Franchising, the parent company behind upscale thrift brands Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid, is meeting a growing wave of demand from both customers and prospective franchise owners.

The team at Uptown Cheapskate St. George, UT celebrating their Grand Opening in July 2026.

In the first half of 2026, BaseCamp's two concepts opened 16 stores across 10 states, and recently celebrated the company's 300th store in Weatherford, TX. BaseCamp has also signed over 45 new franchise agreements so far in 2026 from a combination of existing franchisees expanding their portfolios and new franchisees opening their first stores. As part of that expansion, BaseCamp signed several multi-unit agreements with operators with backgrounds in off-price retail, multi-unit operations, corporate leadership, and finance.

BaseCamp's growth comes as the resale category continues to outpace traditional retail. According to ThredUp's 2026 Resale Report, the U.S. secondhand apparel market has grown nearly four times faster than the broader retail clothing market and is expected to reach nearly $80 billion by 2030. Resale is also well-positioned in any economic climate, which is particularly important as individuals and families increasingly feel the need to stretch their paychecks further.

Northeast Expansion Introduces Upscale Thrift to New Customers

Up next for BaseCamp is further expansion across the Northeast, following the early success of Uptown Cheapskate's first Massachusetts location in Weymouth, which opened in March. Outside of Massachusetts, BaseCamp has multi-unit development planned in New York, New Jersey, and several other states.

"The response in Massachusetts has reinforced our belief in the long-term potential for our brands in the Northeast," said Zach Gordon, Co-CEO of BaseCamp Franchising. "There is tremendous pent-up demand for a more curated, elevated resale experience, and we're excited to bring Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid to more communities across the country."

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Uptown Cheapskate or Kid to Kid, visit www.uptowncheapskatefranchise.com and www.kidtokidfranchise.com.

About Uptown Cheapskate & Kid to Kid

BaseCamp Franchising is the parent company of two upscale thrift concepts, Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid. Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid have 300 stores operating across 33 U.S. states and several international markets, with an additional 50+ stores under development. Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid are transforming the thrift industry, combining a vast assortment of in-demand items with an upscale, vibrant shopping environment unlike anything else in resale. With a commitment to a franchisee-first approach, industry-leading technology, and dedicated support for every store, Uptown and Kid to Kid also offer franchisees a highly efficient and highly profitable business opportunity. Our mission is to reimagine the thrift experience and deliver a retail experience that's not only unique for its vibrancy and accessibility but also highly impactful – for customers, franchisees, and communities alike. To learn more about franchising with Uptown Cheapskate or Kid to Kid, visit www.uptowncheapskatefranchise.com and www.kidtokidfranchise.com

Media Contact: Logan Ruby, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 630-945-0474

SOURCE BaseCamp Franchising