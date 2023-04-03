Based on the Latest Scientific Research on NAC and Milk Thistle for Liver Health, a Physician Incubator for Nutraceutical Supplements, 1MD Nutrition, Releases Upleveled LiverMD® Formula

Online Supplement Purveyor Expands to Mainstream in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physician incubator for the formulation of clinical-dosage natural supplements that address conditions from heart to liver, bone to gut, prostate and eye health, known for its short, clean ingredient labels, 1MD Nutrition is launching a new and improved version of LiverMD®. The reformulation developed by gastroenterologist, Dr. David Kahana, features a doubled daily dosage of Siliphos® milk thistle extract and clinically effective daily dosages of N-Acetylcysteine (NAC). LiverMD® with NAC and ALA became available to 1MD Nutrition customers this past Winter and rolls out to new customers this month. A dramatically improved version of the original formula that was nominated for a Nexty Award at the Natural Products Expo in 2020, LiverMD® with NAC and ALA retails for $49.99/bottle or a discounted $29.99/bottle for a 6-month supply.

The new LiverMD® with NAC and ALA formula features powerful clinical dosages to support in the health of the liver, whose job it is to detoxify the body: N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) is backed by hundreds of clinical studies indicating it's antioxidant qualities and its lesser known ability to increase production of glutathione, the body's most potent self-made antioxidant and detoxification compound. The new LiverMD® formula also now features 160 milligrams of the trademarked Siliphos® milk thistle extract; this volume now matches the clinically effective dose - shown in studies - to provide increased liver health benefits. Siliphos® is a patented botanical derivative from Silybum marianum (L.) Gaertn, one of the main bioactive constituents in milk thistle, a plant that has been used for centuries to address liver health. This version of the ingredient was specifically developed with non-GMO phospholipids using the patented Phytosome® technology, to improve silybin absorption and has been clinically proven to be up to 10 times more bioavailable than the simple extract. The new formula also features TocoGaia™, a patented and plant-based form of vitamin E replete with both tocotrienols and tocopherols, containing all eight isoforms of vitamin E.

"We optimized LiverMD's new formula based on recent and compelling scientific data. The new formula lends greater support for the liver to detoxify the body and promote a healthy metabolism," said Dr. David Kahana, a Board Certified Gastroenterologist with an additional Board Certification in Clinical Nutrition. Dr. Kahana also explains the relevance of liver health: "Officially, liver disease is the 11th leading cause of death globally and the 15th leading cause of morbidity; but indirectly, the burden is probably much greater, since a weak liver can contribute to many other health problems. The liver is the largest of the internal solid organs and the metabolic center of the body. The liver undergoes 30,000 enzymatic reactions per second!"

ABOUT: 1MD Nutrition is a physician incubator that develops health supplements formulated with clinically effective doses and short, clean and scientifically researched ingredient sets. All products are made in facilities that abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition's doctors include a gastroenterologist, interventional cardiologist, rheumatologist, urologist, allergist and immunologist whose probiotics, digestive enzymes, joint, bone, eye, prostate, heart support and immune system boosters have been offered exclusively online since 2015. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously proven in clinical trials and meet Good Manufacturing Practices. The company has over 1 million clients including celebrities, Olympic, and professional athletes from the NBA and NFL.

Media contacts:

Alyson Dutch and Kathleen Gonzales

Brown + Dutch PR, Inc., 310.456.7151

[email protected]

SOURCE 1MD Nutrition