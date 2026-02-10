Basic Fun! Embarks on New Adventure with the DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers Toy Line

Designed for Gen Alpha, the DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers Toys will Debut at Retail in July 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic Fun! , a global designer and marketer of toys and consumer products, today announced a worldwide licensing agreement with leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) through its Wizards of the Coast division to introduce a new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS® (D&D) toy line designed to inspire the next generation of adventurers.

The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers toys from Basic Fun! will debut at retail in July 2026.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers™ is a new collectible action figure line built to spark imagination, creativity, and storytelling for Gen Alpha, while tapping into the passion of longtime fans of the legendary role-playing game. Questers bridges generations by translating the epic fantasy, iconic creatures, and heroic archetypes of D&D into a playful, discovery-driven toy experience.

With its rich storytelling, iconic fantasy settings and emphasis on imagination-led play, D&D has inspired creativity across generations. As the franchise continues to expand its cultural footprint across entertainment, publishing and digital platforms, Gen Alpha increasingly gravitates toward play patterns rooted in personalization, discovery and world-building. In response, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers™ translates the spirit of the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game ™ into a hands-on, collectible toy experience designed specifically for younger fans. Questers meets kids where they are, blending tactile, imaginative play with the collectability and surprise-driven experiences that define today's toy landscape, while giving fan parents a new way to introduce a beloved franchise to the next generation and spark child-parent connection through physical play.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to help introduce DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to a new generation of players," said Dan Westcott, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Basic Fun! "Questers invites kids into the world of D&D in a way that feels approachable, creative and fun for today's young adventurers, while giving fan parents a meaningful way to share a universe they already love."

"As DUNGEONS & DRAGONS continues to grow its global fanbase and expand its place in pop culture, Questers gives kids an exciting, hands-on way to explore fantasy and imagination," said Kara Kenna, Franchise Creative Director for D&D at Wizards of the Coast. "This collaboration with Basic Fun! brings together two teams passionate about play to create something truly special for the next generation of adventurers."

The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers line will feature three distinct collectible scales – Creatures, Adventurers, and Monsters – each offering a trove of D&D-inspired surprises. All figures will be blind-packed collectibles and fully buildable, with interchangeable parts that allow kids to mix, match, customize, and create their own heroes and beasts. Accompanying each figure will be a D20 die and storystarter that encourages kids to tell their own stories with their collection. Designed to encourage repeat play, collecting, and creativity, Questers brings the spirit of D&D to life in a format made for younger fans.

Targeted to kids ages 5 to 8, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Questers is expected to roll out at major toy retailers worldwide beginning July 2026.

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are featured in over 50,000 brick and mortar locations and online retail distribution points by 2,500+ leading retailers, distributors, and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide. Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun!'s global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL and also has offices in the UK and Hong Kong. For more information, visit basicfun.com .

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT FOR BASIC FUN!:

Jen Derevensky

Ren Beanie Public Relations

[email protected]

Phone: 305-788-6878

SOURCE Basic Fun!