Basic Fun! Unveils Category-Defining Home Arcade Collection

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its 2025 acquisition of select assets of the Arcade1Up brand, Basic Fun!, a global designer and marketer of toys and consumer products, today unveiled the first new home arcade collection under its stewardship—marking the next era of the category-defining brand. The new lineup features two of the most legendary names in gaming: PAC-MAN™ and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG.

The first collection from Basic Fun! will debut this fall at major retailers, delivering the authentic arcade experiences fans know and love—powered by iconic franchises, premium features, and unmistakable arcade attitude.

As the anchor electronics licensee for PAC-MAN home arcade products through its licensing agreement with Bandai Namco Entertainment, Basic Fun!'s home arcade lineup will introduce new home arcade cabinets celebrating PAC-MAN and Ms. PAC-MAN™, the most successful arcade franchise of all time. Designed for both longtime fans and a new generation of players, these machines honor the legacy that defined the golden age of arcades.

Joining the lineup for the first time ever, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, which is celebrating the franchises 35th anniversary this year, will make his home arcade debut through a multi-year partnership SEGA. The Sonic Supreme Series Arcade Game brings the Blue Blur home in a premium full-size standing cabinet built for speed, style, and serious nostalgia. This release marks the first of multiple Sonic titles planned for the collection.

"For many years, Arcade1Up has been at the heart of the retro arcade community, and we're honored to build on that legacy," said Dan Westcott, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Basic Fun!. "Our focus is simple: authentic gameplay, nostalgic design, and premium features that capture the true arcade-at-home experience for fans of all kinds. No quarters required."

Media, influencers, and industry partners can get a first look at the new home arcade lineup at Toy Fair®, running February 14–17 at the Javits Center in New York City.

About Basic Fun, Inc.

Basic Fun! is a dynamic global designer and marketer of classic, innovative children's entertainment products which strive to bring smiles to people of all ages. The Company has renowned iconic brands and a broad product portfolio that are featured in over 50,000 brick and mortar locations and online retail distribution points by 2,500+ leading retailers, distributors, and family entertainment venues in over 60 countries worldwide. Basic Fun! is dedicated to enriching lives and creating unforgettable moments through imaginative play. Basic Fun!'s global headquarters is located in Boca Raton, FL and also has offices in the UK and Hong Kong. For more information, visit basicfun.com.

