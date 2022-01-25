Basin, Bowl, And Cup Market Size Worth $504.1 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global basin, bowl, and cup market size is expected to reach USD 504.1 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing reimbursement for surgeries and favorable government initiatives, along with increasing geriatric population, are driving the market.

Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. This is due to the expanding number of hospitals around the world, which will result in the high adoption of basins, bowls, and cups because they are cost-effective and time-saving.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product type, the cup segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. This is due to the growing pediatric and geriatric population and their reliance on medicines, which is one of the major causes driving up the use of medicine cups

Based on the material type, stainless steel held the largest revenue share in 2020. Stainless-steel basins are becoming increasingly diverse and diversified in their applications and usage. Stainless-steel basins are easy to clean and can be autoclaved, making them suitable for hospitals and operation centers, which is anticipated to boost the demand for basins, bowls, and cups

Asia Pacific led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This is owing to the region's vast population, particularly in China and India , as well as the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Read 110 page market research report, "Basin, Bowl, And Cup Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Basin, Bowl, Cup), By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The market growth is projected to be restrained by an increase in the use of reusable bowls, basins, and cups, which can be a source of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), particularly when infectious microorganisms are transmitted between surfaces or other areas such as the facility's water, which may contain pathogens or a patient's personal goods which are exposed to pathogens. This may act as a restraint and lower the demand for basins, bowls, and cups.

Technological advancements such as single-use or disposable ones are replacing conventionally used stainless basins and bowls. A significant reason for this shift from stainless steel basins and bowls to disposable ones is to reduce cross-contamination risk. The use of disposable basins and bowls helps in controlling the infection spread. As a result, advanced technology is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global basin, bowl, and cup market on the basis of product type, material type, end user, and region:

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Basin



Emesis Basin





Solution Basin





Others



Cup



Medicine Cup





Urine Cup





Iodine Cup





Others



Bowl



Lotion Bowl





Sponge Bowl





Procedure Bowl





Solution Bowl





Others

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Stainless steel



Plastic



Others

Basin, Bowl, And Cup End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Long-term Care Facilities



Homecare Settings



Others

Basin, Bowl, And Cup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Basin, Bowl, And Cup Market

Medtronic

Narang Medical Limited

IndoSurgicals Private Limited

Advin Health Care

Key Surgical

Cardinal Health

GPC Medical Ltd.

Medegen Medical Products

Med-Vet International

DESCO MEDICAL INDIA

Sunflower Medical Ltd.

The Vollrath Company, LLC

