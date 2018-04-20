Basketball Fitness Club Grand Opening in Coppell

PickUp USA's owner, Peter Mosley says the gym is already delivering its promise of providing members officiated pickup basketball games 6 days a week. "We already have hundreds of members from Coppell, Grapevine, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Carrolton, Irving, Castle Hills, Frisco, and Southlake/Keller. Our members are in here competing, getting a great workout and having fun in a safe environment. We have games that are right for every skill level."

PickUp USA offers a variety of basketball and fitness services, including:

Officiated pickup basketball games

Group basketball skills classes

Private one-on-one basketball training

Basketball court rentals

Weight/cardio rooms

"Now that the gym is established and delivers consistent 5-on-5 games, we are inviting everyone to join us in celebrating our grand opening on Saturday, April 21st. We will have prize giveaways every 15 minutes from 9am to 2pm, as well as a visit from a special Dallas Mavericks guest!"

PickUp USA features world-class trainers who are all former professional basketball players, including WNBA Champion and First Round Draft Pick, Alicia Thompson. "Our trainers are industry veterans who excel at motivating and improving skills in players of every level, from young kids through seasoned adults," says Mosley. "We invite everyone to come in for a free skills assessment to see how our trainers can help elevate your game."

PickUp USA Coppell is the latest PickUp USA to open nationwide, joining locations in Phoenix and Los Angeles. Company representatives have confirmed locations in Houston and Tampa opening in April, with Las Vegas, Ft. Lauderdale, San Diego, and Silicon Valley soon to follow. More information can be found at: pickupusafitness.com

