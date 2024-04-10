PickUp USA Fitness Expands in Tampa Bay, FL

Fast Growing Basketball Gym Franchise Adds Two Locations on the Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), is expanding its footprint with two new locations in the Tampa Bay area.

The first of the two new locations opened last month at 9935 Race Track Road in Tampa. The second location at 2230 C 31st Street in St. Petersburg is under construction and set to open in the late Summer.

PickUp USA Fitness is a growing nationwide network of basketball gyms. Like traditional gyms, PickUp USA locations have weight and cardio equipment, but the company is best known for its basketball-related services. For adults, PickUp USA offers PickUp basketball with jerseys, referees, and scorekeeping; and for youth, PickUp USA offers group and private basketball training, as well as youth development basketball leagues.

The company has corporate-owned as well as franchised gyms. Both Tampa Bay locations are franchise-owned.

Mehul Patel is the owner of the PickUp USA on Race Track Road in Tampa. Mehul is a Physician in the area, and owning a basketball gym has been a long-time dream of his. "I've always had a passion for basketball," says Patel. "One of my main reasons for opening a PickUp USA is to have a lucrative business opportunity that is centered on basketball and fitness."

Mehul's gym opened in March and is currently in their soft opening, with a grand opening set for May.

Andrew Agustin is the owner of the PickUp USA location on 31st Street in St. Petersburg. Andrew runs a successful marketing firm and is currently working with PickUp USA's corporate team on the build out of his gym. "I want to dedicate my life to sports, fitness, and wellness," says Agustin. "I'm excited to be around basketball fanatics as much as I am."

Andrew's gym is under construction and will start pre-selling memberships in the months ahead prior to their soft opening in the late Summer.

Grace Ronquillo, PickUp USA's Vice President of Marketing, released a statement about the initial response to their brand in the Tampa Bay Market. "We're the go to spot for adult and youth hoopers," said Ronquillo. "We're seeing substantial demand in the Tampa market so far, and we think we're just getting started here."

More information on PickUp USA can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

