BasketballObserver.com Launches as NBA Playoffs Begin and Global Interest in the Game Surges

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) today announced the launch of BasketballObserver.com, a new digital destination focused on the fast-moving, global world of basketball.

BasketballObserver.com delivers analysis, player insights and cultural coverage — offering a perspective on the game that goes beyond headlines and highlights. From the intensity of the NBA playoffs to the continued expansion of the sport worldwide, the site is built to reflect how basketball is experienced today.

Basketball Players by Gorodenkoff

"Basketball is growing at an incredible pace around the world, and the energy around the game has never been higher," said Michael Gursha, CEO of DIR. "We're building BasketballObserver.com to reflect that — capturing the players, stories, and trends driving the game forward globally."

Why It Matters

Peak Basketball Moment: The NBA playoffs drive massive global engagement, while college basketball continues to draw millions of viewers each season

The NBA playoffs drive massive global engagement, while college basketball continues to draw millions of viewers each season Global Growth: Basketball is played by more than 450 million people worldwide , with rapidly expanding international leagues and audiences

Basketball is played by more than , with rapidly expanding international leagues and audiences America's Most-Played Team Sport: More than 29 million Americans play basketball , making it the most popular team sport in the country

More than , making it the most popular team sport in the country Constant Storylines: Player movement, tournaments and emerging talent keep the sport in year-round conversation

Player movement, tournaments and emerging talent keep the sport in year-round conversation Shift Toward Insight: Audiences are increasingly looking for deeper context, smarter analysis and perspective beyond highlights

What to Expect

Coverage of NBA, college basketball, and international play

Perspective on the forces shaping the modern game

Player analysis, trends, and performance insights

Stories at the intersection of basketball and culture

Check it out: www.BasketballObserver.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gursha

CEO, Digital Information Resources, LLC

[email protected]

About Digital Information Resources, LLC

Digital Information Resources, LLC (DIR) builds and operates a portfolio of digital media brands serving passionate audiences across niche categories. Current properties include TennisLibrary.com, PickleballSquid.com, GolfReport.com, Skimboarding.com, StandUpPaddleboarding.com and BaseballStandard.com, with additional launches planned.

SOURCE Digital Information Resources, LLC