Basketball's Sneaker King, P.J. Tucker, Singer, Pia Mia and Actor, JD McCrary, Join Forces in Newest Edition of Foot Locker's Discover Your Air Campaign

The campaign launches today online, followed by the TV spot airing on ESPN during the live broadcast of the NBA Draft on June 20, 2019. The ultimate sneakerhead, Houston Rockets forward, P.J. Tucker, singer and model Pia Mia, and actor JD McCrary star in the spot alongside a plethora of Nike Air Max silhouettes, ranging from the Air Max 95 to Air Max Plus as they fulfill what they believe to be a budding sneakerhead's dreams, with a humorous twist.

"Everything we do at Foot Locker we do Because Sneakers, and we know our customer's every impulse and motivation revolves around their love of sneaker culture," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing, Foot Locker North America. "Because Sneakers represents a shared belief and comes to life in this spot as we see a young sneakerhead go to extreme lengths to convince real-life stars to aid in his quest to secure coveted sneakers."

"Anyone who knows me, knows that sneakers are in my DNA, so of course I'm excited to be working with Foot Locker as part of their 'Discover Your Air' campaign," said Tucker. "Whether you're on or off the court, you always need to bring your A-game when it comes to style, and I know all too well what it's like to chase those elusive kicks."

The full collection of Air Max silhouettes featured in The Letter is available on footlocker.com, at Foot Locker stores around the country and through shoppable Instagram posts.

Created by worldwide agency BBDO, the campaign can be viewed on YouTube.com/footlocker and on Instagram.com/footlocker. For more information on the campaign, visit footlocker.com/discoveryourair.

