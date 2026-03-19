DoorDash Teams Up with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports for On-Demand Retail Delivery

New partnership offers consumers seamless, on-demand delivery of the latest footwear styles, apparel and accessories

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash and Foot Locker today announced a new retail partnership, bringing leading athletic footwear and apparel brands — Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports — to the DoorDash Marketplace. Through this partnership, consumers can now shop a wide assortment of sneakers, apparel, and accessories for on-demand delivery directly through DoorDash.

DoorDash Teams Up with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports

With nearly 1,300 locations across Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports in the U.S., consumers can access the latest footwear styles and everyday head-to-toe looks for the whole family directly on the DoorDash app. Whether it is a fresh pair of sneakers, a last-minute outfit or game-day apparel, shoppers can get what they need delivered quickly and reliably.

"At DoorDash, we're focused on making everyday shopping more convenient," said Mike Goldblatt, VP, Enterprise Business Development & Partnerships at DoorDash. "We connect consumers with the best of their local communities — from restaurants to retail — and bring those items directly to their door. Today, more than 30% of DoorDash's monthly active users in the U.S. shop across grocery and retail categories,* with tens of thousands of retail stores available on the platform. As more consumers turn to DoorDash for more than meals, we're excited to welcome Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports, helping them find exactly what they're looking for with the speed and service they expect."

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we're always looking for new ways to make their shopping experience for sneakers, apparel, and accessories seamless and accessible," said Melissa Krauss, VP of Strategy at Foot Locker. "Our partnership with DoorDash, now available nationwide, gives customers a convenient way to get their favorite Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports products delivered right to their door, on-demand."

DoorDash is built to support local businesses while giving communities more choice and convenience. In 2025, DoorDash became the leading third-party marketplace in order volume across grocery and retail in the United States,** giving retailers access to strong and growing consumer demand across everyday shopping categories.

To celebrate the launch, now through 3/22, 2026, DoorDash consumers will receive $25 off eligible orders of $100 or more for Foot Locker and $20 off eligible orders of $80 or more for Kids Foot Locker & Champs Sports at participating Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports store locations. Exclusions apply.***

These retailers are also available through DashPass, DoorDash's membership program, which offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and retail stores nationwide.****

Foot Locker Media Relations

Dana Yacyk, VP, Communications

[email protected]

DoorDash Media Relations

[email protected]

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

Terms & Conditions Apply

*As of December 2025. Based on internal data of DoorDash and is inclusive of grocery, convenience, alcohol, and retail orders.

**As of December 2025. Based on YipitData's order count share data and is inclusive of grocery, convenience, alcohol, and retail orders. Category represents YipitData's analysis of third-party grocery and retail delivery service providers only and is a small fraction of the overall industry.

*** Offer valid through 03/22/26 on orders placed at participating locations of Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports on DoorDash. Must have an active DashPass account. Receive $25 off orders with a minimum subtotal of $100 from participating Foot Locker locations, or $20 off orders with a minimum subtotal of $80 from participating Kids Foot Locker or Champs Sports locations, excluding fees and taxes. Discount applies to subtotal only; does not apply to fees, taxes, or gratuity. If the full discount value is not used on a single order, the remaining value will be forfeited. Valid only at participating merchant locations; exclusions apply. Limit one redemption per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Items purchased from Foot Locker through DoorDash must be returned in-store within 45 days of purchase. Returns require original receipt with DoorDash (if provided), unworn merchandise in original packaging. Refunds are available as store credit only. Exceptions include: Returns without a receipt for unworn merchandise are exchangeable for merchandise in the amount of the lowest selling price for the last 60 days, which may include sales or multiple offers. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

****DashPass benefits apply on eligible orders only. Service fees, taxes, and gratuity may apply. See terms.

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.