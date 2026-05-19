Basware Earns Top Score for AP Automation in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap

The Hackett Group® validates 40+ years of Basware innovation as companies cut through AI marketing hype

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware today announced that it earned the highest score for AP Automation among 118 vendors evaluated in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap. The global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM) was named a Top Tech solution recognized for its standout functional capabilities and AI innovation.

"In today's market, 'build vs. buy' decisions are increasingly driven by AI claims, and those claims are hard to validate," said Carina Kuhl, Principal, Solution Intelligence, The Hackett Group®. "SolutionMap turns solution intelligence into decision-grade insurance by helping teams shortlist faster, de-risk selections and separate real capability from marketing narrative. Providers who earn a place in these rankings have demonstrated they belong on the shortlist."

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Each evaluation is built on 500+ detailed functional and capability criteria, mandatory product demonstrations, and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings. The result is an independent, evidence-based view of the procurement technology landscape – one that procurement leaders actively rely on when evaluating solutions, building business cases and gaining internal buy-in for technology investments.

"Every vendor claims to have AI-powered solutions, but the future of finance isn't just AI, it's governed autonomy: AI that operates with the control, compliance and visibility enterprises require," said Kira Mondrus, Chief Marketing Officer, Basware. " Basware has built AI into the core of our platform and combined it with 40+ years of invoice expertise, 250 million invoices processed annually, and the industry's largest open e-invoicing network. The result is a Financial Control Plane finance teams can trust across every ERP, every country, and every supplier - even during ERP transformations where bolted-on AI tools typically fail."

Earning the top score for AP Automation in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap is a reflection of what Basware has spent more than four decades building and a signal of where the company is heading with its innovations. In a market flooded with AI marketing claims, the independent validation separates proven capability from vendor promises. Today, Basware is defining a new finance category, Invoice Lifecycle Management, taking enterprises far beyond AP automation, delivering governed AI autonomy, continuous compliance, financial integrity and enterprise control.

Basware's Invoice Lifecycle Management solutions cover more than 190 countries and have processed over 2.5 billion invoices to date - more than 250 million annually - approved over $10 trillion in payments, and executed over 1 billion AI decisions. The Basware ILM platform is trusted by more than 6,500 organizations, including the world's largest enterprises, such as McDonald's, Heineken, DHL, and others. Click here to learn more about the platform and the value it is delivering to customers around the world.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2.5 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fueled by 4 years of specialized expertise with $10 trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

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SOURCE Basware