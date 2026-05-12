Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management Now Available on SAP® Store

Basware joins official marketplace with 650+ customer track record

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management, today announced that Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management for SAP Cloud ERP is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

More than 650 SAP customers, including Heineken, Danone, Engie, and Cummins, are already running Basware's AI-powered platform to drive an intelligent finance process, and the SAP Store listing makes it faster and easier for enterprises to join them and accelerate the full value of SAP Cloud ERP across the entire invoice lifecycle.

"SAP is the cornerstone of our clients' digital transformation strategies, and we are proud to be one of SAP's trusted partners supporting them on their journey," said Jon Stevens, SVP, Global Business Development, Basware. "SAP Cloud ERP is a once-in-a-generation platform investment, and Basware is the specialist AP Value Accelerator that makes it pay off, delivering intelligent automation and compliance that results in faster time to value, a cleaner core and enterprise-wide AP excellence."

The AP Value Accelerator for SAP

Global enterprises running SAP Cloud ERP (formerly S/4HANA) need a specialist AP layer to realize its full potential and Basware provides it. Connecting through a certified native SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) connector with no custom middleware required, Basware enables enterprises to achieve touchless invoice processing, comply with 60+ global e-invoicing mandates across 190+ countries, and return cleaner, enriched data back into SAP Cloud ERP, keeping the core clean while AP performs at enterprise scale.

Partnering to Win

SAP is expanding its ecosystem of industry cloud solutions that enable companies to become intelligent enterprises and extend the value of joint customer investments. Basware is a Spotlight Plus SAP Partner and works with leading global system integrators, including Accenture and Deloitte who have dedicated Basware practices, to deliver AP transformation that accelerates SAP Cloud ERP programs and improves outcomes across finance operations.

For SAP Cloud ERP customers, Basware accelerates value across three critical dimensions:

Faster time to value: Basware can be deployed before SAP Cloud ERP go-live, so AP benefits, including working capital improvements and compliance coverage, deliver ROI to the business while the ERP migration is still underway.

Basware can be deployed before SAP Cloud ERP go-live, so AP benefits, including working capital improvements and compliance coverage, deliver ROI to the business while the ERP migration is still underway. A cleaner core: Basware delivers a 10X reduction in AP-related ERP customization and returns validated, enriched invoice data back into SAP Cloud ERP to improve financial reporting, spend visibility, and working capital management with its BTP integration to SAP

Basware delivers a 10X reduction in AP-related ERP customization and returns validated, enriched invoice data back into SAP Cloud ERP to improve financial reporting, spend visibility, and working capital management with its BTP integration to SAP One AP layer: For organizations with mixed ERP landscapes, Basware provides a single ILM platform across SAP and non-SAP systems, so every entity operates on the same processes, compliance framework, and supplier network, regardless of where they are in the SAP Cloud ERP journey.

Built on SAP BTP, Basware ILM is Clean Core certified and validated for SAP Cloud ERP compatibility, security, and compliance. To learn more about the platform the value it can deliver for your organization, click here.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI – trained on over 2 billion invoices – Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken and Sony. Fueled by 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

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