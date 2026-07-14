Basys Enhances iQ Pro+ Mobile App to Help Service Businesses Get Paid Faster in the Field

Connecting the Back Office and Field to Simplify Payments and Accelerate Cash Flow

LENEXA, Kan., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basys, a trusted payments partner known for human-first service and long-term relationships, today announced enhancements of the iQ Pro+ mobile app, giving service-based businesses a faster, simpler way to accept payments, send invoices and manage activity directly from the field.

Purpose-built for businesses that operate on-site, the mobile app extends the power of iQ Pro+. It helps teams stay connected, reduce manual work and get paid faster.

Take payments from the field—quickly, simply and securely. Speed Speed

Connecting the Office and the Field

For many service businesses, work does not happen behind a desk. Payments should not either.

Disconnected workflows between the office and the field often create delays, rework and slower payments. The iQ Pro+ mobile app brings everything into one place, from customer and invoice management to payment collection. That means teams can stay aligned and complete jobs without added friction.

With iQ Pro+, work can begin in the office and finish in the field:

Office teams can create and manage invoices ahead of time

Field teams can update and send invoices on-site

Customers can pay immediately, choose to pay later or use Quick Pay links for added flexibility

Everything syncs in real time, giving businesses full visibility without extra effort

Built for Service Businesses on the Move

The iQ Pro+ mobile app is designed for service professionals who need flexibility and speed, not complex POS systems or disconnected apps.

With the iQ Pro+ mobile app, users can:

Accept card and ACH payments anywhere , directly from a mobile device

, directly from a mobile device Send invoices on the spot , reducing follow-ups and delays

, reducing follow-ups and delays Use Quick Pay links to simplify how customers complete payments

Track transactions and activity in real time , improving visibility

, improving visibility Store customer payment information securely for faster repeat payments

for faster repeat payments Operate without bulky POS systems, using a simple, mobile-first experience

The result is a more efficient workflow from the first quote to final payment. Businesses spend less time chasing payments and more time serving customers.

Designed for How Work Actually Gets Done

Unlike tools built for retail or developer-led use cases, the iQ Pro+ mobile app is purpose-built for job-based work, where speed, simplicity and reliability matter most.

"Getting paid should not take more work than the job itself," said Brad Oddo, CEO of Basys. "With iQ Pro+, we have connected the office and the field, giving businesses a simpler way to manage workflows, stay aligned and collect payments without friction."

Why This Matters for Service Businesses

Delayed payments and manual processes create unnecessary stress and lost time for service businesses.

The iQ Pro+ mobile app helps solve this by enabling:

Faster payments , collected immediately after the job is complete

, collected immediately after the job is complete Reduced administrative work , with fewer manual steps and tools

, with fewer manual steps and tools Greater confidence and control , with real-time visibility into payments and activity

, with real-time visibility into payments and activity Flexible payment experiences, including Quick Pay for faster customer response

Backed by Basys' service-first approach, businesses also benefit from real human onboarding and support. This helps them get started quickly and stay supported as they grow.

99% of calls answered in 3 rings

~90% first-contact resolution , helping businesses get answers quickly

, helping businesses get answers quickly NPS of 75+, reflecting consistently high customer satisfaction

This approach helps businesses get started quickly and stay supported as they grow.

Learn More

See the iQ Pro+ mobile app in action:

Watch the demo

Learn more or talk to a member of the Basys team:

Explore iQ Pro+

Read more about the mobile release:

Read the blog

About Basys

Basys is a trusted payments partner to thousands of businesses, banks and software companies across North America. Known for industry-leading service, long-term relationships and custom-fit solutions, Basys helps businesses grow with smarter, simpler payments backed by real people who care.

Media Contact:

Brian Cody

Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

Basys

[email protected]

SOURCE Basys