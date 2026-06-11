Basys Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Basys Earns 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group Recognition reinforces Basys' belief that better service means better outcomes—for everyone.

LENEXA, Kan., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basys, a trusted payments partner with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been named a winner of the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG), a global independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement across business disciplines. Basys earned recognition in the Organization of the Year category.

Better service, proven by the numbers. Double the client retention of the industry standard. 99% of calls answered in three rings or less. An NPS above 75. And now the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award. This is what better looks like at Basys. Speed Speed

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards honor the companies, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable, human-centered customer experiences in a rapidly evolving service landscape. This year's selection process evaluated organizations across more than 20 industries, identifying those who set a new standard for responsiveness and care.

"Basys is doing something the payments industry is not known for: making the phone call something customers do not dread. Calls answered in three rings or less, 90 percent first-contact resolution and an NPS above 75 in financial services tells you this team has built a service culture that is genuinely unusual for their sector," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

Service That Shapes Partnerships

For Basys, this award affirms something fundamental: better support unlocks better outcomes. Not just for clients, but for their teams and their end customers. Every decision at Basys starts with a people-first mindset, from onboarding to long-term growth, ensuring partners never feel like they're navigating payments alone.

Answered in three rings or less: Fast, human help when it matters most

Fast, human help when it matters most 90% first-contact resolution: Problems solved the first time

Problems solved the first time NPS above 75: A standard rarely achieved in financial services

This commitment to accessibility and real relationships has translated into industry-leading retention rates and deep trust across thousands of banks, software providers, and businesses nationwide.

"Better Service Drives Better Business"

"At Basys, great customer service is at the heart of how we operate every day. Our team shows up with urgency, accountability and a genuine commitment to helping our partners succeed. This recognition reflects the work they put in behind the scenes to make every interaction meaningful and every relationship stronger," said Brad Oddo, CEO of Basys.

This win reinforces our belief that better service sets the foundation for better business—for our clients, their customers and the future we're building together.

Continuing the Conversation: BIG Podcast Feature

To dive deeper into the role payments play in successful businesses, Basys Managing Partner Kenny Thompson recently joined the Business Intelligence Group's Winners Circle Podcast. In this episode, Kenny shares why payments are the heartbeat of every business—and how Basys helps make them simpler for partners and customers.

Listen to the full episode here: Winners Circle Podcast

For the complete list of 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners, visit this link.

About Basys

Basys is a trusted payments partner to thousands of businesses, banks, and software companies across North America. Known for industry-leading service, long-term relationships and custom-fit solutions, Basys helps organizations grow with smarter, simpler payments backed by real people who care. Learn more at www.basyspro.com.

About the Excellence in Customer Service Awards

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards recognize the companies, teams, and individuals who set the standard for what customer service can deliver when it is resourced, led, and measured with intention. Established by the Business Intelligence Group, the program evaluates performance across award categories including Organization of the Year, Transformation of the Year, Technology of the Year, Team of the Year, Outsource Partner of the Year, Manager of the Year, Front-Line Pro of the Year and Executive of the Year - spanning every major industry segment and organizational size. Judged by experienced business executives who provide detailed scoring and transparent feedback, the awards honor those who demonstrate that exceptional customer service is a measurable, repeatable and commercially significant discipline.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture and women's leadership.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit - including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Cody

Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

Basys

[email protected]

SOURCE Basys